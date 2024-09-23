There is absolutely no accountability in the building which is a cancer eating away at the franchise.



The 'head coach' being one of the boys and the players pal has never and will never work in a sport that when push comes to shove requires grit, determination and heart!



McDaniel wants all the hi-jinx and high fives with them when we are blowing out teams, however when we losing he just puts his head in his clipboard and ignores people around him.



Yesterday watching the sideline joke and not have a care in the world whilst being blown out and worse playing embarrassingly bad football was a real sore one.



Seeing Marino in the box walking away in disgust pretty much says it all really.

No leadership, no will to win......ultimately a soft football team with no leaders on the coaching staff or field!



Indefensible