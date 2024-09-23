 No accountability in the building | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No accountability in the building

YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 17, 2017
Messages
1,328
Reaction score
2,626
There is absolutely no accountability in the building which is a cancer eating away at the franchise.

The 'head coach' being one of the boys and the players pal has never and will never work in a sport that when push comes to shove requires grit, determination and heart!

McDaniel wants all the hi-jinx and high fives with them when we are blowing out teams, however when we losing he just puts his head in his clipboard and ignores people around him.

Yesterday watching the sideline joke and not have a care in the world whilst being blown out and worse playing embarrassingly bad football was a real sore one.

Seeing Marino in the box walking away in disgust pretty much says it all really.
No leadership, no will to win......ultimately a soft football team with no leaders on the coaching staff or field!

Indefensible
 
YorkshirePhin said:
There is absolutely no accountability in the building which is a cancer eating away at the franchise.

The 'head coach' being one of the boys and the players pal has never and will never work in a sport that when push comes to shove requires grit, determination and heart!

McDaniel wants all the hi-jinx and high fives with them when we are blowing out teams, however when we losing he just puts his head in his clipboard and ignores people around him.

Yesterday watching the sideline joke and not have a care in the world whilst being blown out and worse playing embarrassingly bad football was a real sore one.

Seeing Marino in the box walking away in disgust pretty much says it all really.
No leadership, no will to win......ultimately a soft football team with no leaders on the coaching staff or field!

Indefensible
Click to expand...
That is a bad sign. Reminds me of something I heard during one of the joint practices during training camp. Where after practice was over the other team had players voluntarily staying behind working on various things whereas our guys were no where to be found.
 
Danny Crossman is the poster child of a lack of accountability in the building. Special teams coach for 5 years, he's survived two head coach changes. How has he managed to do that? We have never been a good ST unit under him. McDaniel should've fired him. He's had no problem changing defensive coordinators. I don't get it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom