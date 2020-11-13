No Bosa

cafinfan408

cafinfan408

They still have multiple rbs who can run. Van Noy and Wilkins are both huge parts of our run D. Bosa out helps but Tillery is a problem for either rookie tackle
 
ANUFan

cafinfan408 said:
They still have multiple rbs who can run. Van Noy and Wilkins are both huge parts of our run D. Bosa out helps but Tillery is a problem for either rookie tackle
Well better ONE problem than TWO problems, no?
 
traptses

illscriptures said:
I know we kid but I feel like Kalen wants revenge. I speculate a 100 plus yard game for him. Hopefully I am wrong.
You can want a revenge game all you want, but you need the talent to make it happen. Between the fact they’ll be rotating RBs and the fact that it’s still Ballage, I think it’s more likely Ogbah sacks Mahomes 8 times in his “revenge” game in a few weeks
 
Digital

This is a HUGE help for Tua!!!!! Bosa is a dominating pass rusher and really allows us to concentrate on the other threats. This truly gimps the Chargers defense. :)
 
Jimi

Big news indeed. Equals out the loss of Wilkins and Van Noy.
 
cafinfan408 said:
They still have multiple rbs who can run. Van Noy and Wilkins are both huge parts of our run D. Bosa out helps but Tillery is a problem for either rookie tackle
you don’t think our tackles can handle tillery in that much space? He belongs on the inside shoulder of the tackle.

I’m confident jackson and davis could handle him. Hunt ehh
 
