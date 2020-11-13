illscriptures said: I know we kid but I feel like Kalen wants revenge. I speculate a 100 plus yard game for him. Hopefully I am wrong. Click to expand...

You can want a revenge game all you want, but you need the talent to make it happen. Between the fact they’ll be rotating RBs and the fact that it’s still Ballage, I think it’s more likely Ogbah sacks Mahomes 8 times in his “revenge” game in a few weeks