No Brainer Get James Daniels

Ya ya ya
I know Grier and McD . Me being old school see the real importance of the OL.

Have basically given up the OL importance to the people who matter, but bored and feeling HEADS should ROLL if again this line ends up being the major downfall which is possible and I had stated here the last couple of years.
Wish fans just put their foot down and made this the HUGE issue and maybe gave a little kick in the azz to Grier and McD.
I know weve been here before but , love this team and what the hell.....can't hurt (lol)

Damn sign Daniels !!!!!
 
Just put my foot down.

Your move Grier
 
Doesn’t he have a $8.5M salary this year?

If he gets cut they might sniff around but they aren’t going to pay him that.
 
Nobody has signed that Bumpus cat out of Warwood Jr. High yet … league minimum, too!

#justsayin
 
They have to do something. The season got de-railed last year when they had Jones, Eichenberg and Cotton starting. It killed everything the offence could do.

We currently have Jones, Eichenberg and Driscoll starting. Does anyone think that is any better?
 
LOL

Ya league minimum ....Fuk that we don't need another cheap possibly hole filling IOL, were pretty much all staked up there.

Plays center? don't think he does but is an actual quality G that we need for our IOL. DEFINITE need (hello Grier)...Hard to believe the ineptitude in this area from the org.

I'm with you there to get a center too.... we got the bread easily.
But expecting another good opportunity down the drain. Pitts. will need Daniels cap space to sign Ayiuk.
Daniels and C we'd be the best Dolphin team I've see in decades, possibly ever, we need to spend the $$$......were so damn close.....
"But theirs Alllllways something".... Rosan Rosana Dana
 
