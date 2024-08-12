No Brainer Get James Daniels

cuzinvinny
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 27, 2011
- Messages
- 3,241
- Reaction score
- 2,284
Ya ya ya
I know Grier and McD . Me being old school see the real importance of the OL.
Have basically given up the OL importance to the people who matter, but bored and feeling HEADS should ROLL if again this line ends up being the major downfall which is possible and I had stated here the last couple of years.
Wish fans just put their foot down and made this the HUGE issue and maybe gave a little kick in the azz to Grier and McD.
I know weve been here before but , love this team and what the hell.....can't hurt (lol)
Damn sign Daniels !!!!!
I know Grier and McD . Me being old school see the real importance of the OL.
Have basically given up the OL importance to the people who matter, but bored and feeling HEADS should ROLL if again this line ends up being the major downfall which is possible and I had stated here the last couple of years.
Wish fans just put their foot down and made this the HUGE issue and maybe gave a little kick in the azz to Grier and McD.
I know weve been here before but , love this team and what the hell.....can't hurt (lol)
Damn sign Daniels !!!!!