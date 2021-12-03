 No changes to HARD ROCK STADIUM! AQUA END ZONES! My PREDICTION and STATS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No changes to HARD ROCK STADIUM! AQUA END ZONES! My PREDICTION and STATS

Going Aqua again!
HRS no change.PNG
We will be wearing ALL-WHITE uniforms again.
Giants.PNGWeek13.PNG
Color coordinate White Jerseys boys and girls. I will be wearing my #1 Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa Jersey.
LETS GO DOLPHINS!!!

2 Scenarios with Daniel Jones or Mike Glennon (but I feel Danny Dimes will play)

G-Men with Jones 20
Dolphins 31

G-Men with Glennon 17
Dolphins 27

STARS OF GAME
Passing
Tagovailoa 30 of 35 259 yards 2 TD's 0 Ints

Rushing
Gaskin 22 carries 83 yards 1TD
Ahmed 16 carries 46 yards
(Lindsay is questionable may not play)
Tagovailoa 6 carries 36 yards 1 TD

Receiving
Waddle 9 receptions 92 yards 1 TD (33 yard TD)
Gesicki 6 receptions 53 yards 1 TD (12 yard TD)
Wilson 6 receptions 66 yards
Williams 4 receptions 18 yards
Ford 3 receptions 16 yards
Ahmed 2 receptions 14 yards

DEFENSE
Baker Sack FF
Roberts Sack FF
Phillips Sack INT
Howard INT
Coleman INT

Sanders 1 FG (38 yards)

LETS GO DOLPHINS!!!! Hammer the G-Men!
 
