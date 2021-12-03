No changes to HARD ROCK STADIUM! AQUA END ZONES! My PREDICTION and STATS

G-Men with Jones 20

Dolphins 31

STARS OF GAME

Passing

Tagovailoa 30 of 35 259 yards 2 TD's 0 Ints



Rushing

Gaskin 22 carries 83 yards 1TD

Ahmed 16 carries 46 yards

(Lindsay is questionable may not play)

Tagovailoa 6 carries 36 yards 1 TD



Receiving

Waddle 9 receptions 92 yards 1 TD (33 yard TD)

Gesicki 6 receptions 53 yards 1 TD (12 yard TD)

Wilson 6 receptions 66 yards

Williams 4 receptions 18 yards

Ford 3 receptions 16 yards

Ahmed 2 receptions 14 yards



DEFENSE

Baker Sack FF

Roberts Sack FF

Phillips Sack INT

Howard INT

Coleman INT



Sanders 1 FG (38 yards)



LETS GO DOLPHINS!!!! Hammer the G-Men!

