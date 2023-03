jimthefin said: That is the part that does not make sense.



I get rewarding the team that produces minority candidates but why not reward the teams that hire them too? Click to expand...

As much as I am for affirmative action, I believe this would be a step in the wrong direction, as it would making hiring minority candidates too incentivized. Which is already a rather cringe argument people attempt to peddle. Personally teams should either get comp'd for losing coaches period, or only for losing players.