Probably understood, maybe before others did fully, was that what Tua was gonna do best in this league was to setup guys for YAC.



Like others in this thread though, I really haven't seen much of Smith in this league. Unless they're a Prime Time game or something I'm just not ever gonna be watching the Eagles, and even when I do, Hurts is always the guy who can extend drives with his legs and throw to receivers who are way open, but at least last year absolutely sucked at throwing with anticipation and really was pretty boring to watch.