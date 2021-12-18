 No ESPN On Youtube TV as of 12.20 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No ESPN On Youtube TV as of 12.20

Hey Mods, can we leave this up on the main forum for a couple days? A lot of us use Youtube TV and suddenly as of midnight we don't get any of the ESPN's so that's a lot of bowl games and MNF we can't now watch. Maybe enough people will complain we can get it fixed. If you are a YoutubeTV user just click on your account in the app and hit send feedback to send them a scathing Email. They know how pissed we are as they are dropping prices from $65 to $50 a month until they get the channels back but $15 isn't anywhere near enough vs missing sports and of course MNF.

YouTube TV loses ESPN, other Disney networks after failing to reach new deal

YouTube TV's subscription is now $15 cheaper.
So these are all the channels you now can't get:

Your local ABC channel

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

FX

FXX

FXM

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

SEC Network

ACC Network
 
gregorygrant83

Fin-Loco said:
I know it's a little inconvienent, but couldn't you just take the $15 you save by them cutting the price and also subscrible to the Hulu, espn and Disney bundle for $7.99 per month and save $7 in the process? Especially if it's just for a few months until they resolve whatever issue youtube tv has with ESPN.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
Interesting idea. I don't know if that's a possibility or not. I'll give it a try and report back.
 
Pitbull13

Fin-Loco said:
Thanks! I have youtube tv and didn't know this!!
 
gregorygrant83 said:
Nope. Not even an option to add now. It's all gone until they figure it out.
 
gregorygrant83

Fin-Loco said:
I mean sign up with the hulu, disney and espn bundle through the Hulu app as if you weren't a customer of youtube tv at all. You would have to go from app to app if you want to view espn, so you lose the convience of all the channels in one app, but you would also be saving a few bucks in the process.
 
1972forever

This happens with different services anytime the networks want to charge more for their programming and the service you are paying for balks at paying the new rate. It will eventually be worked out but once it is, your monthly payment will rise.

Normally these disputes are resolved in a timely manner but if watching the sports programs you might miss if the dispute isn’t resolved quickly. There are always other options to get these networks as long as you are willing to pay the price for these services. Of course you can also put up an outside antenna to receive your locale channels, including ABC but that antenna won’t help with receiving ESPN or the other channels you mentioned.
 
You all do TV the wrong way. This is how you do it.

First, have one household in your immediate family (dad, mother, brother or sister) sign up for the entire DirecTV stream package. I'm talking NFL, HBO, and every damn cooking channel you can think of.

Two, everyone else buy a ROKU.

Third, pass login information from subscriber to everyone else.

Fourth, enjoy every single show or movie you can think of for a fraction of the cost while splitting the bill.
 
