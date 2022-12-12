 No excuse for not involving Gesicki | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No excuse for not involving Gesicki

S

Sirspud

Ok, so we all know Gesicki sucks as a run blocker. Not even really a tight end. We know its a stretch for him to be on the field for running plays and that he probably wasn't going to make it past this year after we got Hill. But here's the thing.

We're not running the ball.

Last night we passed about 66 percent of the time. Which, if anything, actually seems even less than McDaniel usually does. McDaniel is so transparent in his desire just to push the ball down the middle circa 15 yards that all the smoke and mirrors stuff at the snap and the threat of the run is just completely ignored. If you're gonna use the run so little that teams don't respect in the least your threat of running the ball, why even waste any time putting players that would only play in a run set out there? Who cares about Ingold, Smythe, etc? If you're gonna do nothing but pass the ball then just get down to it but for gosh sakes, involve all of your passing weapons. And of course more of the field, but that's another story.
 
S

Sirspud

bigfoot said:
They tried to throw him the ball last night, he was his usual off balance awkward route running and tripped and fell as the ball was knocked down.
Click to expand...
He got two targets, once was one in single coverage on basically a Go that was launched out of bounds, and the other was in that same range where we launched all but like 3 passes the entire game and the defender was draped over him at the break just like they were with the more athletic receivers. If the defense can cover Hill and Waddle because they know what's coming that can cover Gesicki.
 
67Stang

67Stang

I mean have you not seen by now that he is in no way shape or form a go to guy? He is going to make the occasional circus catch but the dude completely lacks any instinct for the game, despite his physical attributes.
 
O

opticblazed

Sirspud said:
Ok, so we all know Gesicki sucks as a run blocker. Not even really a tight end. We know its a stretch for him to be on the field for running plays and that he probably wasn't going to make it past this year after we got Hill. But here's the thing.

We're not running the ball.

Last night we passed about 66 percent of the time. Which, if anything, actually seems even less than McDaniel usually does. McDaniel is so transparent in his desire just to push the ball down the middle circa 15 yards that all the smoke and mirrors stuff at the snap and the threat of the run is just completely ignored. If you're gonna use the run so little that teams don't respect in the least your threat of running the ball, why even waste any time putting players that would only play in a run set out there? Who cares about Ingold, Smythe, etc? If you're gonna do nothing but pass the ball then just get down to it but for gosh sakes, involve all of your passing weapons. And of course more of the field, but that's another story.
Click to expand...
bigfoot said:
They tried to throw him the ball last night, he was his usual off balance awkward route running and tripped and fell as the ball was knocked down.
Click to expand...
He had 2 targets
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

He’s more of a red zone target except Miami never made it there last night.

This was more of a Durham Smythe game (did he even play) where he could have been used for underneath stuff that the chargers were giving
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

The lack of TE and RB involvement in the passing game is hurting us. We have Hill S about 70 pct of targets, then some to other WRs. Waddle targets way down as well. We are literally one dimensional and this is on McD.
 
