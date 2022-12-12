No excuse for not involving Gesicki

Ok, so we all know Gesicki sucks as a run blocker. Not even really a tight end. We know its a stretch for him to be on the field for running plays and that he probably wasn't going to make it past this year after we got Hill. But here's the thing.



We're not running the ball.



Last night we passed about 66 percent of the time. Which, if anything, actually seems even less than McDaniel usually does. McDaniel is so transparent in his desire just to push the ball down the middle circa 15 yards that all the smoke and mirrors stuff at the snap and the threat of the run is just completely ignored. If you're gonna use the run so little that teams don't respect in the least your threat of running the ball, why even waste any time putting players that would only play in a run set out there? Who cares about Ingold, Smythe, etc? If you're gonna do nothing but pass the ball then just get down to it but for gosh sakes, involve all of your passing weapons. And of course more of the field, but that's another story.