 No Excuses For Jonah - Left / Right Was Not The Problem | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No Excuses For Jonah - Left / Right Was Not The Problem

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

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New guy Salyer signed from the Chargers does not play LG, so he will be our RG.

That means Jonah is staying at LG.

Quote from the following tweet: "Jonah and Butch Barry and McDaniel said Jonah's side (left over right) had zero to do with his growing pains last year."

The last administration and Jonah did not believe being on the left side was the problem. By definition, the current administration, which is a new group of guys, also believes being on the left side is not a problem. Therefore the issue is decided. Two coaching staffs in a row believe left/right is not relevant to the challenges Jonah had.

Get over the left/right thing. Jonah was bad for other reasons. Getting shoved straight backwards has nothing to do with which side of the center a guard is on. It can be a problem for tackles, much less of an issue for a guard, and not relevant to the problems Jonah had. If one is on ice skates, you are going backwards no matter where you play.

This is a big year for the kid. He is now a sunk cost. I will consider it a victory, and something the team can live with, if Jonah can improve to the point where he is in the vicinity of average. A team can live with an average guard. Can Jonah be average? That is a big leap, I am skeptical. Not sure how long of a leash he will get this year, and what in the way of a backup plan the Dolphins will have for him if he does not improve.

 
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I suspect Salyer is going to be a swing tackle, not a guard. From what I've seen and heard, he was really bad at guard, but serviceable at tackle.
 
vagrantprodigy said:
I suspect Salyer is going to be a swing tackle, not a guard. From what I've seen and heard, he was really bad at guard, but serviceable at tackle.
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By all accounts he was signed to play RG. If that is not the case, we still have no RG.
I think it is quite aggressive to expect that any of our signings will have demonstrated that they are that good. They are mostly guys we are getting on the cheap and one year deals. We have no money. We are not signing players that are in high demand.
You could argue Sully is doing a good job playing the hand he has been dealt, but that is a separate point.
 
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