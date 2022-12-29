No excuses. Must beat the Pats

Dolphann4life
Patriot beat writers are suggesting Lynn Bowden play CB with the rash of injuries the Pats have in the secondary. My goodness. Bridgewater is a capable QB and Waddle/Hill SHOULD feast.
On the other side of the ball the Pats are AVERAGE at best. Both Harris/Rhamondre are limping into this game. Parker is in concussion protocol. And Wack Jones (7 ints his last 5 games) stinks.
If we don’t get it done this week it’s completely on Mcdaniels.
