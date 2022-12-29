 No excuses. Must beat the Pats | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No excuses. Must beat the Pats

Dolphann4life

Dolphann4life

Patriot beat writers are suggesting Lynn Bowden play CB with the rash of injuries the Pats have in the secondary. My goodness. Bridgewater is a capable QB and Waddle/Hill SHOULD feast.

On the other side of the ball the Pats are AVERAGE at best. Both Harris/Rhamondre are limping into this game. Parker is in concussion protocol. And Wack Jones (7 ints his last 5 games) stinks.

If we don’t get it done this week it’s completely on Mcdaniels. 62EB6DB0-F4DD-4400-923D-EA3E15E0C16A.jpeg
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

NBP81 said:
Agree with the overall sentiment... But there's no way Bowden plays a snap at CB on Sunday lol...
Click to expand...
Pretty please. Have him cover Hill or Waddle in single coverage. I might run out of popcorn. Also, might need an oxygen tank due to the uproarious levels of laughter I'll be doing. Cue the Benny Hill music!
 
Danny68

Danny68

Looks like it could be almost 60 degrees up here on Sunday.
Who’d a thunk!
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Belichick always finds a way defensively to make things miserable for opponents. Now he gets to gameplan against a backup in Teddy. And on the flip we always make QB’s play much better than their season average. This game is going to be a dogfight with each team playing for their lives.
 
