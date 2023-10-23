 No excuses! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No excuses!

Team needs to be better prepared, whether we are dealing with garbage referees, poor weather or whatever.

We are not the Bills, we don't make excuses.

McDaniel and company need to figure things out and get this team on a anyone/anywhere/anytime mentality.

IDGAF about excuses!
 
Wrong.

It’s not an excuse when you’re driving down 24-17 and the ref allows a blatant facemask on a WR who was attempting to catch a pass inside the Eagles 5-yard line. Sorry.
 
ForksPhin said:
It’s not an excuse when you’re driving down 24-17 and the ref allows a blatant facemask on a WR who was attempting to catch a pass inside the Eagles 5-yard line. Sorry.
Your take on this is my take on this. OBVIOUS...the game goes on a whole new track had that call been made.

Now we know how the Giants feel. F***!
 
Tonight was the 10th game in NFL history where one team had at least 10 penalties and 0 on the other. There have been 17,474 games in NFL history.
 
