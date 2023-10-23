No excuses!

Durango2020
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2020
- Messages
- 1,137
- Reaction score
- 2,580
- Location
- USA
Team needs to be better prepared, whether we are dealing with garbage referees, poor weather or whatever.
We are not the Bills, we don't make excuses.
McDaniel and company need to figure things out and get this team on a anyone/anywhere/anytime mentality.
IDGAF about excuses!
