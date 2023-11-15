No gimmies

All I hear is Achane is back. And we have a gravy schedule for awhile.



Achane will be a much needed boot in the ass. Man, it’s good to have him back. Animal.



But the schedule???



Second half of the season. All hands are fighting.



Raiders, Jets (ugh, hate those pricks), Titans, etc…



I don’t care about those guys’ records. We best have our **** wired TIGHT for every game.



Cannot afford the O laying down in the first half like the KC game. Or depending on the O to bail out the D, one of those games where we don’t really beat the other guys, we just outscore ‘em like in the Marino days.



Every game from here on out is a Super Bowl. So we can’t afford to lose any. At all.



On the other hand, we can win out. This team CAN do it.