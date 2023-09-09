No matter the coaching staff!

You know guys I tend to be Mr positive when it comes to our team but I am starting to get sick and tired of some of the decisions that are made when it comes to our core players and putting them in positions to get injured before the 1st freakin game!!! Why in the hell is Ramsey going one on one with Reek deep down the field in practice putting him in position to not be with us until we are wrapping Christmas gifts? If he stopped the pass was it going to change his status on the team? If he was beaten on the play would he have been cut or demoted? Why is our all world injury prone left tackle even involved in a damn joint practice with the Texans???? The Texans are a rebuilding team with players trying to prove themselves and that puts our left tackle at risk and now look at us!!!!! If he had the worst practice vs the Texans would he had been cut? Would have been demoted? No he would not have been!!!! So what was the damn benefit???? Please spare me the old line of "you get better at football by practicing and playing football" blah blah blah! These 2 guys are vets not rookies in need of reps!!!! If you were forced to participate in a game of Russian roulette a month from now would you go home and practice with a gun with a live round in it? The answer is no!!! I was all ready for the season and 2 of our best players are hurt for no reason! Tua needs to stay healthy, Tua needs to stay healthy, Tua needs to stay healthy! I can't tell!! Anyway, go Phins!!