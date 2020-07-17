No Miami Dolphins Tailgating at Hard Rock for ANY games in 2020

Miami Dolphins just released a statement that they would not allow any fans in the stands for Pre-Season games, nor for Training Camp.

And sadly, absolutely no Tailgating for ANY games this season. Masks required at all times and no cash to be used.

Policies for the 2020 season will include:
  • No fans for training camp and preseason games
  • No tailgating for 2020 season
  • Socially-distanced seating clusters
  • All fans and stadium employees will be required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking
  • Mobile touchless entry with more points of entries and exits to help avoid bottlenecks at ingress/egress
  • Cashless experience for food service, parking and retail
  • GBAC Star certification

www.miamidolphins.com

Dolphins Will Not Have Fans For Training Camp, Preseason Games; Announce Safety Initiatives For When Fans Return

Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium announce a series of initiatives designed to create a safe environment in 2020.
