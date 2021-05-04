No more Cowbell RB, it is past tense.

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
NE won all those SB with RB by committee. Some argue they had Brady, and keep saying a dominating run first offense is the only formular for a SB winning team.
Sorry, you are WRONG.
There is more than one way to skin a cat.
These are the past SB winner without Brady at QB.
KC
Philly
Den
Sea
Bal
All relied on dominating defense and complemented it with balance attack. ( except KC, it is all air ). An vision of the offense Flo is building.
None of it rely on dominating ground game as their #1 factor as their SB winning formular. Even Bal, their #1 RB in SB only had 59 yds on the ground.
You stuck in a narrow vision of what you think its the only way to run an offense, and failed to enter into 21 century.
