No more excuses for Tua now - Put up or shut up

The Beatles
Oct 12, 2016
- 855
- 998
No more excuses for Tua now.
He’s going into year 3 and he is the undisputed starter. He has two studs at WR and new talent on the offense.
It’s put up or shut up time for Tua.
PS, great trade. You guys really fleeced KC in my opinion. #29 overall is practically a 2nd round pick. Absolutely awesome job by Miami.
