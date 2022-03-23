 No more excuses for Tua now - Put up or shut up | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No more excuses for Tua now - Put up or shut up

T

The Beatles

Super Donator
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
855
Reaction score
998
No more excuses for Tua now.

He’s going into year 3 and he is the undisputed starter. He has two studs at WR and new talent on the offense.

It’s put up or shut up time for Tua.

PS, great trade. You guys really fleeced KC in my opinion. #29 overall is practically a 2nd round pick. Absolutely awesome job by Miami.
 
Last edited:
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
7,483
Reaction score
12,268
The Beatles said:
Tua has no more excuses.

He’s going into year 3 and he is the undisputed starter. He has two studs at WR and new talent on the offense.

It’s put up or shut up time for Tua.

PS, great trade. You guys really fleeced KC in my opinion. #29 overall is practically a 2nd round pick.
Click to expand...
I don’t recall Tua ever making any excuses.
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
364
Reaction score
1,103
Location
Tampa FL
I expect Tua to make the leap, but as I said in another thread, even if he stays where he was last year (less risky game manager type), the team still makes a serious run at the Super Bowl. Of course, that might be the worst possible thing because we wouldn't know exactly where we stand come January...do we extend our good-but-not-great QB or do we cut bait and hope for the best?
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2011
Messages
29,772
Reaction score
14,377
I remain very concerned about the OL, as Terron Armstead does not have the best history of availability and is on the downside of his career. I think he's actually the key to the offense. Team needs him to play up to his contract.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
25,476
Reaction score
23,316
Location
Columbus, OH
Still want to see Miami add Trotter at C or draft one.. But Coach McD is actually trying to help Tua unlike flores so that's a good sign. Bring on the draft!
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
6,444
Reaction score
7,522
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
Dolph N.Fan said:
Still want to see Miami add Trotter at C or draft one.. But Coach McD is actually trying to help Tua unlike flores so that's a good sign. Bring on the draft!
Click to expand...
You have someone particular in mind late day 2? (because we apparently have a third round pick of which I wasn't aware)
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,741
Reaction score
3,919
Age
32
Location
New York
Mike McDaniel said:
I expect Tua to make the leap, but as I said in another thread, even if he stays where he was last year (less risky game manager type), the team still makes a serious run at the Super Bowl. Of course, that might be the worst possible thing because we wouldn't know exactly where we stand come January...do we extend our good-but-not-great QB or do we cut bait and hope for the best?
Click to expand...
IMO that is why 1st round picks include 5th year options in their rookie contracts. We have an extra season of flexibility before we need to commit to a long term extension.
 
R

RockULikeAHurricane

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2021
Messages
65
Reaction score
87
Age
29
Location
El Paso, TX
I believe McDaniels is making these plays exactly for this reason. If Tua doesn’t look like a top half QB by year end then at least next year we can take a shot at another QB early.
 
R

RockULikeAHurricane

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2021
Messages
65
Reaction score
87
Age
29
Location
El Paso, TX
The Beatles said:
That’s a good thought. Could be.
Click to expand...
That was my first thought, and in some ways it seems like the coaching staff isn’t expecting Tua to be elite because these contracts are going to make it difficult to extend Tua in the next year or two if he plays at an elite level. It almost looks like they’re banking on having a rookie contract for at least 5 more years
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom