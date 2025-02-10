 No more excuses...... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No more excuses......

The Eagles showed the world that the Chiefs can be had and had in a big way! I EXPECT the Dolphins to emulate the playbook and talent necessary to do the same thing next season and sweep Buffalo and contend for the Super Bowl. Draft whomever the eff you have to, cut whomever you have to and sign whomever you have to, so that you can align yourself with the best in order to beat the best. Stop crying about our lack of this or that and just fix it. I don't want to hear about misusing timeouts or inability to change gameplans on the fly or any B.S. FIX IT NOW in the off season in order to be READY for the regular season. It's time to sh*t or get off the pot. See you in Levi's Stadium next year!!
 
I understand the frustration but giving Grier another shot at "all in" is more likely just going to be another fail, making it all that much harder/longer for the next regime to fix.

It's like going all in with off suited 3, 9 as your hole cards and no help on the flop.
 
When are Dolphins going to wake up from this nightmare, and realize there's no offseason that can fix this mess.

It's broken. It's teardown and rebuild time, and the only reason it isn't is because of all the awful contracts and an old owner.
 
Expect more of the same from Miami. The Dolphins aren't in the same league as Philly. First of all, Tua ain't Hurts. He lacks the athleticism and running ability that Jalen Hurts has, and secondly, Hurts is built like a tank, whereas Tua is frailish.

The Eagles are a run first team. Whereas Miami and McDaniel don't have the horses or the balls to run the same offense as Philly.

Miami lacks the overall depth along the offensive line to be as dominant as Philly is. Every single OLinemen on Philly, is a tough, hard nosed, lunch pale type player. They'll knock the snot out of you. Miami doesn't have that mentality or type of player on offense.
 
Yep, Hurts has never missed a game because of injuries or concussions.
 
We need to tear it down we aren’t even close where we are right now. Ain’t gonna happen with this bunch imo

How many decades will it take for Grier to build a decent o line??
 
Anyone who thinks we are an offseason away from be competitive is delusional! More like an offseason away from rebuild. We will suck again next year.
 
Bingo. I think it's laughable people think this thing can get fixed with an offensive line. Tua would have DIED on the many hits Hurts took in the game.

Not to mention, he's just physically unable to do so many of the things Hurts can do and displayed in that game. Running for big yards. The QB sneak for 1-2 yards at will on the TD. Throwing on the run. The sideline throws. Tua is so physically limiting. There's just no winning scheme you could ever build with him.

TEAR DOWN
 
Totally agree
 
I have to tell myself every year that Grier is still here that it's gonna be ok. It's just football. It's just a game. It doesn't mean anything to me in real life. Then every year I still get upset. Because it's the same **** every year with that guy. This year is not going to change. We have to wait until a new FO is established.
 
With Grier picking the talent we are never going to win anything. The Eagles won a superbowl. Tore it all down and rebuilt and have been to two more winning a second. It’s all because they have a great gm. We have a guy who can’t even acquire enough talent to win a single playoff game. We have never been further from a championship.
 
I bet every team's fan message board had this same type of post this morning
 
