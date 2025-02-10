No more excuses......

The Eagles showed the world that the Chiefs can be had and had in a big way! I EXPECT the Dolphins to emulate the playbook and talent necessary to do the same thing next season and sweep Buffalo and contend for the Super Bowl. Draft whomever the eff you have to, cut whomever you have to and sign whomever you have to, so that you can align yourself with the best in order to beat the best. Stop crying about our lack of this or that and just fix it. I don't want to hear about misusing timeouts or inability to change gameplans on the fly or any B.S. FIX IT NOW in the off season in order to be READY for the regular season. It's time to sh*t or get off the pot. See you in Levi's Stadium next year!!