I watch the games on NFL game pass. So, they are live for me. Just can't watch them until a few minutes after they conclude. When a game goes into overtime, NFL game pass updates with an "overtime" notice over the game icon, so I know why the game is going over once regulation is complete.I tell you this because we absolutely dominated this game until about 6 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Up by 26 points then, I think. Every single Dolphin player in that game looked like he belonged, and played like he had been there before. The stage was never too much for them. The moment never too overwhelming. Even when things went sideways and pear-shaped, they maintained their cool. I'm very proud of them and even more confident about this coaching staff going forward, because of it.The Bengals executed the perfect storm in their comeback. So many very close and unlikely plays to make up that deficit. Yet, they did earned it. They didn't steal that comeback from us. Lot's of luck involved, but I respect how they managed and executed it.. Despite it being against the worst team in the league, it's crucial because it reflects the carefully coached and cultivated culture of confident, focused, professional intensity that allows attitudes like "get her done" and "do you job" and "focus on the next play" this team has lacked for 20+ years. I can totally see this team losing that game with every team we've had over those 20+ years.Here's to no more ***itting the bed, my friends.