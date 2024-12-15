No More of My Dollars to the Fins

I haven't bought a piece of Dolphins apparel or merchandise since they switched logos. I live in PA so no game tickets, really the only thing I spend my $$ on is the NFL Sunday ticket; now that it's on YTTV, it's more expensive. I hate to not get it, because I won't see the Dolphins any other way- but, I've really stopped enjoying the games so does that even matter? That will be my big dilemma this coming off-season, to finally cut ties with that product. I do love Sunday games, but over this season, my attitude has taken a serious downturn. I know I could spend that 400+$ on something more beneficial. I don't even watch other teams any more.