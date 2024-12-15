 No More of My Dollars to the Fins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No More of My Dollars to the Fins

I pledge that as long as Grier is GM, I will not give another of my hard earned dollars to the Fins. No game tickets, parking or concessions, even if someone gives me tickets. No purchasing merchandise. I will not even pay for a streaming service to watch the Fins.
 
Yeah I normally go to a game or 2 but figured this year I’d spend that money on the Oregon Ducks. The team just rarely shows up.

Kinda off topic but I wonder how our new logo merch has sold. I exclusively buy the throwback stuff and I know many others who do the same. The new logo has def been a dud in my book I wonder if Ross cares about that
 
I felt that way since 2000
 
I've been doing that for the last 7 years bro. A little late to the party but kuddos either way. We need all fans to do this. Stop buying season tickets you crazy people!!
 
I haven't bought a piece of Dolphins apparel or merchandise since they switched logos. I live in PA so no game tickets, really the only thing I spend my $$ on is the NFL Sunday ticket; now that it's on YTTV, it's more expensive. I hate to not get it, because I won't see the Dolphins any other way- but, I've really stopped enjoying the games so does that even matter? That will be my big dilemma this coming off-season, to finally cut ties with that product. I do love Sunday games, but over this season, my attitude has taken a serious downturn. I know I could spend that 400+$ on something more beneficial. I don't even watch other teams any more.
 
