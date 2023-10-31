 No moves… Stupid!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No moves… Stupid!!

So the top tier teams got better. And We are good with our LBs, defensive and offensive lines
Don’t get it we could have used Young. Does anyone really believe we will pick someone next year in the 2nd round who would be better?
Also our first pick in both of the last 2 drafts can’t get on the field.
Hopefully it’s still our year! Beating KC this week would be a big step in that direction.
 
Yes... yes I do think we can find someone better.
We'll get a player who will be young, hungry, and coachable... for 4 years+ at a ridiculously low salary.
 
