No new contract for Wilkins? Byron Jones restructured?

Does the price only go up from this point forward? He's signed through 2023 with the 5th year option picked up at a salary of $10.753M. I expect him to have his best year to date and be on the cusp of that elite level of DL. But he's probably always going to be in that 2nd tier group of really, really good players. Which is fine, those guys are hard to find in their own right. So where do you put his value?

As a team that's already over the projected 2023 salary cap, surely we will need to cut that number in half with an extension. I think the FO is going to play the long game here and make CW wait it out and get antsy and hopefully take a team friendly deal.

Byron Jones isn't going anywhere in 2023 and his contract isn't one you want to even think about restructuring. They've already pushed some of his money into the future? We're on the hook for 5.3M in 2025, after his contract has expired following the 2024 season? https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/miami-dolphins/byron-jones-16751/

I was out of the country for 3 weeks in July/August, did I miss that news? I'm seeing a base salary of 1.1M this year so I am assuming something happened, guess I could google it but it is what it is at this point.

The point is, it appears you have to lower CW's 2023 number at some point with an extension because there aren't many other avenue's to do that with. Releasing Chase Edmonds already on the table as an option? Are we restructuring Ogbah already? I don't want any part of pushing his money into the future. Don't see him as a long term fixture once the young kids need extensions.

Do we wait until after the season to do it? Do you need to know more about CW before paying CW? I kinda do. But I also know I'll pay more in February than I would today.

I'll throw this out there, if someone made a crazy offer for Wilkins, you'd be hard pressed not to take it. Not sure if it's harder to find good players or harder to pay them.

I'm planning on having Tua, Waddle, Holland and Jaelen Phillips for a LONG time. Which means BIG coin.
 
Make Christian play it out this year. He’s only in year 4 plenty of time for Miami to make a long term decision there with him locked up on the 5th year option.

I’m sure it will be a priority this offseason one way or the other. I will say Wilkins play needs to be a lot more 2021 level than it was 2020 and 2019 but it appears at least in camp that it will be.

Impact the qb more in the pass game. Top shelf 3 techs do that
 
Good post. Wilkins is more valuable than his play on the field IMO. He is a team leader, a high energy player, and somewhat of a tone setter at times.

I would say a must keep.
 
Just consider you will get $11 mil back if you let gesicki walk

Money you can put towards guys like Wilkins if they want.

Although I agree waddle and Holland and maybe philips are the future for Miami. Must haves
 
Good post. Wilkins is more valuable than his play on the field IMO. He is a team leader, a high energy player, and somewhat of a tone setter at times.

I would say a must keep.
Ya I agree with that.

My premise is that it will likely cost us more then, rather than now.
 
Christian Wilkins is a core player on this football team. He’s part of our identity. I’d definitely sign him.
 
