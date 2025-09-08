 No, no Fin Fan is Happy Today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No, no Fin Fan is Happy Today

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

All offseason there have been some of us fans that thought this team was doomed. We made moves that didn't make sense. We kept Grier and McDaniel (the big problems) and we felt like they were the wrong guys for the job. Some have thought this for a while, some just this offseason. Many people on this site called us "lemmings", "not real fans" and many other things. Things were posted that told us basically that to be a true fan to this team, we needed to have warm, fuzzy feelings. Now, I will admit vindication does feel good. It obviously feels good to know that what you thought would happen did happen, but we don't rejoice in it. No one is celebrating over being "right" and others being "wrong". Believe me, we wanted to be wrong. We wanted McDaniel to come out and wow us and make us say "Oh, we were so wrong". We wanted to see the Fins demolish the Colts and prove the naysayers like myself wrong. That would have brought great joy. While my predictions were low (I predicted a 6 win season), I still put my Fins shirt on, watched the whole game and cheered them on. The reason we are so negative is that most of us in this group believe the only way to get the team competitive is to tear it down and start over. I know we don't want to hear that, but we are building on a shaky foundation. Back in 2019, Grier should have never been named GM. We needed an experienced leader. We needed at last year's trade deadline to sell off any true assets that would not be on this team in 2-3 year (Hill, Ramsey, etc...). Grier and company should have been fired and a whole new regime should have been brought in. Now that more people are seeing it, it's too late. We didn't get market value for Hill or Smith. Tua's value is in the toilet completely and we lost other valuable players that became free agents. Unfortunately there is nothing we can do but ride this year out and start over. I just sincerely hope Ross realizes this, lets them go and brings in someone trustworthy to run the entire football operation. If I was in charge, McDaniel would be gone now. I would make Darrell Bevel the head coach. He has some experience in that area. Send a message to the players. They are playing for their job next season. I would also fire Grier and make Nat Moore the interim GM to finish out the season. Again, show that this performance in unacceptable. But, no one, no one, not Fin Fan is celebrating today. We're not Jason Cole.
 
That was a long paragraph.

Look, I'm still gonna watch the games and I'm still gonna root for Miami to win, because win, lose or draw I'm a Dolphins fan. I wait all offseason for Miami football and I'm going to continue to support them even if they stink.

That being said, I have completely lost my enthusiasm for this team this season, and after only one game, which is sad. I'm gonna watch the games, but I'm not going into any one week thinking they're going to win.

If they somehow beat New England next week, it doesn't change anything.

If they beat New England next week then beat Buffalo the week after? Now you have my attention again. But let's be real....that's not happening.
 
I agree. And that's coming from someone who was a Tua homer and supporter.

Time to burn it down. Send McD and Grier packing. Trade Hill, Chubb, and Tua for whatever we can get. Keep the guys on their rookie deals that are worth keeping. Purge and draft a new QB.

Yesterday was a complete embarrassment and it starts with McD.
 
Couldn’t have said it better

After 40 years of passion for the fins “I have completely lost my enthusiasm”

Fitting
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
All offseason there have been some of us fans that thought this team was doomed. We made moves that didn't make sense. We kept Grier and McDaniel (the big problems) and we felt like they were the wrong guys for the job. Some have thought this for a while, some just this offseason. Many people on this site called us "lemmings", "not real fans" and many other things. Things were posted that told us basically that to be a true fan to this team, we needed to have warm, fuzzy feelings. Now, I will admit vindication does feel good. It obviously feels good to know that what you thought would happen did happen, but we don't rejoice in it. No one is celebrating over being "right" and others being "wrong". Believe me, we wanted to be wrong. We wanted McDaniel to come out and wow us and make us say "Oh, we were so wrong". We wanted to see the Fins demolish the Colts and prove the naysayers like myself wrong. That would have brought great joy. While my predictions were low (I predicted a 6 win season), I still put my Fins shirt on, watched the whole game and cheered them on. The reason we are so negative is that most of us in this group believe the only way to get the team competitive is to tear it down and start over. I know we don't want to hear that, but we are building on a shaky foundation. Back in 2019, Grier should have never been named GM. We needed an experienced leader. We needed at last year's trade deadline to sell off any true assets that would not be on this team in 2-3 year (Hill, Ramsey, etc...). Grier and company should have been fired and a whole new regime should have been brought in. Now that more people are seeing it, it's too late. We didn't get market value for Hill or Smith. Tua's value is in the toilet completely and we lost other valuable players that became free agents. Unfortunately there is nothing we can do but ride this year out and start over. I just sincerely hope Ross realizes this, lets them go and brings in someone trustworthy to run the entire football operation. If I was in charge, McDaniel would be gone now. I would make Darrell Bevel the head coach. He has some experience in that area. Send a message to the players. They are playing for their job next season. I would also fire Grier and make Nat Moore the interim GM to finish out the season. Again, show that this performance in unacceptable. But, no one, no one, not Fin Fan is celebrating today. We're not Jason Cole.
It’s not exactly a badge of honor when I go back and read all my snarky and cynical comments about worst case scenarios ever since Grier was anointed the official football czar after 2018, and realize that all my worst gut feelings have been vindicated.
 
Scotty_P said:
Time to burn it down. Send McD and Grier packing. Trade Hill, Chubb, and Tua for whatever we can get. Keep the guys on their rookie deals that are worth keeping. Purge and draft a new QB.
Hill may be tradable, but we will not get anything of value in return for him. And while that cap hit wouldn't be devastating, it still would be pretty big.

The way Chubb's contract breaks down, there is literally no benefit to trading him until next season.

And we're stuck with Tua until the end of next season. He is untradable with his contract, and who would really want him? Even QB needy teams like New Orleans aren't going to touch him.

Like it or not, he's ours for the foreseeable future. We can't cut him and we can't trade him. But that doesn't mean we have to start him. I wouldn't bench him for Wilson, but if there comes a point where the team thinks Ewer is ready, I say let him start and let Tua be a ridiculously expensive backup.
 
Year 4 and this is the product they produce? Naw, ya done kid…get em out. Sucks because I love this team and will always give the benefit of the doubt but they have run out of excuses.

McDaniel hasn’t been able to adjust, the offense looks the same. Defense sucks too. No pressure on the QB when DL was suppose to be our strength.

It's all garbage. Trade TUA or cut him (take the cap hit.) Trade Tyreek. Fire Grier and McDaniel.
 
I cosign this (well-spaced) piece of writing. I'll add that if we finish the season without a playoff win, it's time to blow it up.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TFK
I, for one, will do my best to wish they get blown out as it seems to be the only thing that forces Ross to change things, and change has to occur. Winning 7 games is meaningless and would keep things status quo. As a lifelong Dolphin fan, with over 50 years of being a diehard fan, I have earned this take.

Once the game starts, my sentiments always lean towards wanting them to win; I can't change that. However, when the scoreboard reveals the reality, losing becomes almost expected and hurts less. I know in my heart that another horrific season is imminent, and I do think that changes will be made. It wouldn't be surprising if the wrong changes are made again, but something needs to occur.

For those who say to switch teams, I want to, but I can't. I am in Philly territory, and the switch would be easy, but the heart is where the heart lies. So, if I could fast forward to the season's end, I want one win, a new GM and coach, and bid a farewell to Tua. That would be my dream scenario. There is no chance, zero, that this team will reach the playoffs, so extreme measures need to be taken to facilitate change.

Just my take, one game I know, but I have seen this all before, and we've regressed badly.
 
Coolguy3 said:
It's all garbage. Trade TUA or cut him (take the cap hit.)
If we cut Tua, it's over $112 million in dead cap this season, and over $62 million in dead cap next season.

There is ZERO chance of him being cut.
 
If we lose to the Pats, then a likely loss to the bills, puts us 0-3. Time to try an interim HC, and see if he should be our HC
 
artdnj said:
I, for one, will do my best to wish they get blown out as it seems to be the only thing that forces Ross to change things, and change has to occur. Winning 7 games is meaningless and would keep things status quo. As a lifelong Dolphin fan, with over 50 years of being a diehard fan, I have earned this take.

Once the game starts, my sentiments always lean towards wanting them to win; I can't change that. However, when the scoreboard reveals the reality, losing becomes almost expected and hurts less. I know in my heart that another horrific season is imminent, and I do think that changes will be made. It wouldn't be surprising if the wrong changes are made again, but something needs to occur.

For those who say to switch teams, I want to, but I can't. I am in Philly territory, and the switch would be easy, but the heart is where the heart lies. So, if I could fast forward to the season's end, I want one win, a new GM and coach, and bid a farewell to Tua. That would be my dream scenario. There is no chance, zero, that this team will reach the playoffs, so extreme measures need to be taken to facilitate change.

Just my take, one game I know, but I have seen this all before, and we've regressed badly.
I tried switching teams last year, didn’t work emotionally. But I can root for us to lose to try and get higher draft picks
 
Jssanto said:
If we lose to the Pats, then a likely loss to the bills, puts us 0-3. Time to try an interim HC, and see if he should be our HC
For as much as I'd want that to happen given the circumstances, I honestly think we're in limbo with both McD and Grier until we can get out of Tua's contract at the end of next season.

There is no realistic way for us to be free of Tua before that, and what worthy GM and HC is going to want to come here if they are anchored with Tua and his contract?

I think Ross is just going to wait it out and in 2027 we'll have a new GM, a new HC and a new QB.

Sucks....but it is what it is.
 
1757343986880.png
 
