No, no Fin Fan is Happy Today

All offseason there have been some of us fans that thought this team was doomed. We made moves that didn't make sense. We kept Grier and McDaniel (the big problems) and we felt like they were the wrong guys for the job. Some have thought this for a while, some just this offseason. Many people on this site called us "lemmings", "not real fans" and many other things. Things were posted that told us basically that to be a true fan to this team, we needed to have warm, fuzzy feelings. Now, I will admit vindication does feel good. It obviously feels good to know that what you thought would happen did happen, but we don't rejoice in it. No one is celebrating over being "right" and others being "wrong". Believe me, we wanted to be wrong. We wanted McDaniel to come out and wow us and make us say "Oh, we were so wrong". We wanted to see the Fins demolish the Colts and prove the naysayers like myself wrong. That would have brought great joy. While my predictions were low (I predicted a 6 win season), I still put my Fins shirt on, watched the whole game and cheered them on. The reason we are so negative is that most of us in this group believe the only way to get the team competitive is to tear it down and start over. I know we don't want to hear that, but we are building on a shaky foundation. Back in 2019, Grier should have never been named GM. We needed an experienced leader. We needed at last year's trade deadline to sell off any true assets that would not be on this team in 2-3 year (Hill, Ramsey, etc...). Grier and company should have been fired and a whole new regime should have been brought in. Now that more people are seeing it, it's too late. We didn't get market value for Hill or Smith. Tua's value is in the toilet completely and we lost other valuable players that became free agents. Unfortunately there is nothing we can do but ride this year out and start over. I just sincerely hope Ross realizes this, lets them go and brings in someone trustworthy to run the entire football operation. If I was in charge, McDaniel would be gone now. I would make Darrell Bevel the head coach. He has some experience in that area. Send a message to the players. They are playing for their job next season. I would also fire Grier and make Nat Moore the interim GM to finish out the season. Again, show that this performance in unacceptable. But, no one, no one, not Fin Fan is celebrating today. We're not Jason Cole.