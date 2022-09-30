No one here...

I’m neither a surgeon nor a neurologist, but I am a (die hard and concerned Fina fan) healthcare professional (physical therapist and osteopath), and have experience treating back and spinal injuries/disorders, as well as concussions.My sense is that, even though Tua did not, (according to the independent neurologist who screened him during the game against Buffalo) have a concussion and was cleared to play (he did look sharp in the second half, especially south that 45 yard time to Waddle), does NOT mean there’s wasn’t an injury to his skull/brain/spinal cord. It’s not a black and white issue. The real inflammation sets in after the shock of the initial injury wear off. There’s no doubt that he injured his back with that first hit, as a jarring whiplash injury like that will lock up the dura mater (the outer layer of the sheath that covers the brain and spinal cord). It’s all connected!Now, would Tua have been knocked out, as he was against Cincinnati, had he not got injured or re entered the game against Buffalo? I don’t think anyone can answer that. I will say, though, that his spinal cord, concussion or not, was already at a disadvantage with only 3 days rest since the Buffalo game, so his system was already working with a short deck. His body’s capacity of absorbing and adapting to a hit like that mas compromised. But again, that was a huge hit and may have happened the way it did anyway.The important thing for him is to rest and HM get the necessary quality care he needs. The Upledger Institute in South Florida, where Ricky Williams went, is an amazing place that provides complementary medical care for these types of injuries.Let’s hope the young man can heal quickly, get through yet another adversity, stay strong and stay healthy.We’re all behind you, Tua!Fins up!!!