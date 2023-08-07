 No Practice Today Entertainment Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No Practice Today Entertainment Thread

Week two will be fun, despite being on the road. I hope we shut them out.
 
Kebo said:
I feel sorry for Mac Jones, kid has no chance.
Click to expand...
Stop it!!! STOP STOP STOP!! Mac Jones will die like the rest of those Massholes and that evil empire! There will be no remorse or shelter given to anyone!

angry-mob-mob.gif
 
Mac Jones still has a dominant running game and a top defense along with a legendary head coach. NOTHING to feel bad about.
 
No practice today? At least we get a reprieve from fans overreacting when either Tua throws an interception or an UDFA gets a sack.

Maybe we’ll get some Cook is cooking news today.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom