No Sacks Allowed

It was an amazing performance for the squad, but Connor needs to be holding 1 finger up for the high-snap sack, lol.

These are my favorite lines from the box score:
  • Myles Garrett — 2 tackles, 0 sacks, 0 tackles for loss
  • Jadeveon Clowney — 1 tackle, 0 sacks, 0 tackles for loss
 
Last edited:
Technically they did give up a sack - Cedrick Wilson got dropped after running around like Fran Tarkington 😂
 
Jadeveon played yesterday?

Lol I didn’t even realize he was on the field once.
 
