No Sacks Allowed

I've heard it's a big sack too.My sack has us all covered.
It was an amazing performance for the squad, but Connor needs to be holding 1 finger up for the high-snap sack, lol.
These are my favorite lines from the box score:
- Miles Garrett — 2 tackles, 0 sacks, 0 tackles for loss
- Jadeveon Clowney — 1 tackle, 0 sacks, 0 tackles for loss
Or Garrett.Jadeveon played yesterday?
Lol I didn’t even realize he was on the field once.