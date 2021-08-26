 No Tua Tagovailoa for Dolphins this weekend | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No Tua Tagovailoa for Dolphins this weekend

Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but another 2020 first-round pick will be sitting out that game. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in the team’s third and final preseason...
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in the team’s third and final preseason contest. Flores said many of the team’s other starters will also be sitting out this weekend.
no surprise imo. felt he showed what he needed to. with the line still having some leaks no need to put him out there
 
GhostArmOfMarino

It worries me quite a bit for opening week if the starters get no reps, its a long time before any more live action for them in terms of facing an opponent.

Id really hate if we let NE hang around week one because we are rusty despite our talent advantage. Not Tua specifically, it goes for everyone.
 
-=DolfanDave=-

good... this is what I was hoping Flo would do. No need to see any of the 1st unit. Need to find out what we have in the 2nd and 3rd string.
 
