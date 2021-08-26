Coach_Rob
No Tua Tagovailoa for Dolphins this weekend - ProFootballTalk
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but another 2020 first-round pick will be sitting out that game. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in the team’s third and final preseason...
no surprise imo. felt he showed what he needed to. with the line still having some leaks no need to put him out there