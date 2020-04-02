NO Tua ...

MarKeT_WhizZaRD

Perceiving Opportunities
Joined
Jul 16, 2010
Messages
13
Reaction score
6
Location
Somewhere in Miami
... becuase if he is "re-injured" it would be like having a lemon Porsche in the garage, nice to look at but can't run.

If he suffers injuries again, that's it.

Trade up for Burrow. Whatever it takes.

His talent cannot be overstated. He's it.

Miami needs to pull the trigger on this one and sweeten the deal.

OK, off my soap box.
 
S

Smith21

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 25, 2008
Messages
2,334
Reaction score
241
Location
Boynton Beach
If Tuas there at 5 I take him. If not I take Herbert.. maybe love but I’m not moving from 5 for burrow unless I have scouts willing to lose there job over 4 first round picks if they are wrong
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,431
Reaction score
2,683
Smith21 said:
If Tuas there at 5 I take him. If not I take Herbert.. maybe love but I’m not moving from 5 for burrow unless I have scouts willing to lose there job over 4 first round picks if they are wrong
Click to expand...
Don’t like that at all, take who’s left philosophy. I hope our front office, coach, scouts etc like who they like and if he’s there take him. I don’t want them settling for who is there at 5 if the say 2 guys they covet are gone...in that case take a late flier on someone they think may develop or wait until next year
 
