No Waddle Drops No Loss

dolfan4eva
Starter
- Joined
- Jan 7, 2006
- Messages
- 330
- Reaction score
- 83
- Location
- Georgia
If Waddle doesn’t have his four or five drops I say we win. Although he wasn’t the only one. Defense and Skylar played a heck of a game. Here’s to next year.
If Waddle doesn’t have his four or five drops I say we win. Although he wasn’t the only one. Defense and Skylar played a heck of a game. Here’s to next year.
Ok Smart ass. Inexperienced 7th rounder keeps us in the game even though receivers and tight ends drop about 7 or 8 nicely thrown balls while he’s running for his life cause our line can’t block. Never said he was a stud, but he kept us in the game. Love waddle too but he drops balls in crucial situations, so don’t be an asshole and overreact to a accurate observation.18/45 with 2 picks.... heck of a game.
I agree.
Massive extension with starter money for Skylar. Trade Waddle for a conditional 2024 3rd.
I agree. Just kills me when he has the dropsies.Tough game for Waddle.
He's still a gamer and a keeper.
A lot here will just disagree and blame Thompson. They will overlook the serious effect waddle drops had. Take no offense to the a holes here that can't accept thatIf Waddle doesn’t have his four or five drops I say we win. Although he wasn’t the only one. Defense and Skylar played a heck of a game. Here’s to next year.
He had some great throws that showed potential. Not saying he’d be great but with some experience never know. Stats would be a lot better with out drops. He did better than expected.Stopped reading after Skylar had a heck of a game.