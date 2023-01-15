No Waddle Drops No Loss

dolfan4eva said: If Waddle doesn’t have his four or five drops I say we win. Although he wasn’t the only one. Defense and Skylar played a heck of a game. Here’s to next year. Click to expand...

Maybe, but in Waddle's defense, I think he was playing with a severely injured wrist because he normally catches with his hands, but all game long he was trying to body-catch it. Also, it looked to me that some of the throws that went his way were late which gave the defender time to make a play on the ball which they did, unfortunately.