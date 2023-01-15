 No Waddle Drops No Loss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No Waddle Drops No Loss

mandal24

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
3,696
Reaction score
3,576
Get a real QB in here to compete with Tua and we're Super Bowl contenders. This team is the real deal. **** the haters
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Team Tua
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
3,106
Reaction score
4,376
dolfan4eva said:
If Waddle doesn’t have his four or five drops I say we win. Although he wasn’t the only one. Defense and Skylar played a heck of a game. Here’s to next year.
Click to expand...

Maybe, but in Waddle's defense, I think he was playing with a severely injured wrist because he normally catches with his hands, but all game long he was trying to body-catch it. Also, it looked to me that some of the throws that went his way were late which gave the defender time to make a play on the ball which they did, unfortunately.
 
D

dolfan4eva

Starter
Joined
Jan 7, 2006
Messages
330
Reaction score
83
Location
Georgia
Michael Scott said:
18/45 with 2 picks.... heck of a game.

I agree.

Massive extension with starter money for Skylar. Trade Waddle for a conditional 2024 3rd.
Click to expand...
Ok Smart ass. Inexperienced 7th rounder keeps us in the game even though receivers and tight ends drop about 7 or 8 nicely thrown balls while he’s running for his life cause our line can’t block. Never said he was a stud, but he kept us in the game. Love waddle too but he drops balls in crucial situations, so don’t be an asshole and overreact to a accurate observation.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
3,993
Reaction score
5,849
Location
Minnesota
dolfan4eva said:
If Waddle doesn’t have his four or five drops I say we win. Although he wasn’t the only one. Defense and Skylar played a heck of a game. Here’s to next year.
Click to expand...
A lot here will just disagree and blame Thompson. They will overlook the serious effect waddle drops had. Take no offense to the a holes here that can't accept that
 
Cheetah

Cheetah

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
1,999
Reaction score
2,883
Age
57
Location
Louisville
McDaniels clock management, Waddles hands and Thompson's limited ability were the three main culprits today.
 
D

dolfan4eva

Starter
Joined
Jan 7, 2006
Messages
330
Reaction score
83
Location
Georgia
Gsmack_42 said:
Stopped reading after Skylar had a heck of a game.
Click to expand...
He had some great throws that showed potential. Not saying he’d be great but with some experience never know. Stats would be a lot better with out drops. He did better than expected.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom