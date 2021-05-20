Noah and X Putting in Work...Good Stuff

Noah looks like a stud - if the guy can just turn his head around when the ball arrives like X does, he is going to be a beast.



However, if he does not, he will continue to get burned….he got schooled last year.



At some point in the route, you must turn around and locate the ball…that's how X and the great ones get all their picks.



It wasn't like he was getting beat because he was slow…many times Iggy was step for step with his man, but he'd still get beat...