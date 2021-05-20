 Noah and X Putting in Work...Good Stuff | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Noah and X Putting in Work...Good Stuff

Butterfrog 2.0

Butterfrog 2.0

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jul 5, 2004
Messages
5,437
Reaction score
1,690
SF Dolphin Fan said:
One thing seems certain with Noah Igbinoghene. He's going to work for it. That is a great sign considering his athletic gifts. Wonder if he wins the slot position, or if that is even being considered?
Click to expand...
Why wouldnt it be considered? Hes a 1st round pick from last year who was raw with a ton of upside. I'm sure the coaching staff would love to get him on the field if he earns it.
 
kcbrown

kcbrown

Life is what we make it.
Joined
Mar 23, 2005
Messages
4,899
Reaction score
1,127
Location
Atlanta via Exit 9 - New
Noah looks like a stud - if the guy can just turn his head around when the ball arrives like X does, he is going to be a beast.

However, if he does not, he will continue to get burned….he got schooled last year.

At some point in the route, you must turn around and locate the ball…that's how X and the great ones get all their picks.

It wasn't like he was getting beat because he was slow…many times Iggy was step for step with his man, but he'd still get beat...
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Starter
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,162
Reaction score
1,850
It’s good to see X at full speed. Last year to me he looked like he was stuck in third gear tell the Jags game.

Noah like someone else said looks jacked up. And he looked good to me in these drills.

JC Horn other than the last drill looks like a stud.
 
V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
665
Reaction score
477
SF Dolphin Fan said:
One thing seems certain with Noah Igbinoghene. He's going to work for it. That is a great sign considering his athletic gifts. Wonder if he wins the slot position, or if that is even being considered?
Click to expand...
I tired to not be too hard on him last year. Was probably drafted too high. Was only 20 years old. Played slow because he probably didn't know sh... Good to see him working at his craft. He's pretty freakin ripped too. Pulling for the kid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom