Noah and X Putting in Work...Good Stuff

One thing seems certain with Noah Igbinoghene. He's going to work for it. That is a great sign considering his athletic gifts. Wonder if he wins the slot position, or if that is even being considered?
What a steal for Miami to get Howard in rd 2. Howard and Ramsey are really the only great CBs from that draft.Love how Howard is all business. Finally got him to smile at the end, but that dude is locked in!!
Wait what someone else is working out, this couldn't be.
I tired to not be too hard on him last year. Was probably drafted too high. Was only 20 years old. Played slow because he probably didn't know sh... Good to see him working at his craft. He's pretty freakin ripped too. Pulling for the kid.
