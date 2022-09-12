 Noah Igbinoghene Must Dominate Next Week if the Fins are to Have a Chance at Victory........... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Noah Igbinoghene Must Dominate Next Week if the Fins are to Have a Chance at Victory...........

Now on the surface this might seem like a ludacris statement, however I argue that Noah will be needed on special teams and returns and even play an important role on defense that will skew the outcome of the game in favor of my beloved Fins. Let's rally behind this misunderstood soul so that he can finally display his first round talent once and for all..........:munch:
 
I really dont think this poster is being serious, rather trying to be funny or something. Plus he needs sentence writing lessons on capitalizations.
 
We are on the road and we are playing a superior team and superior QB next week. We will need to be even better than we were today by a mile. If you think that today's effort will win next week's game, you are sadly mistaken. I'm throwing something out there and hoping that it has some legs underneath it. And yes I am aware that #9 was inactive today. Wasn't needed today but I am not talking about today..............
 
When he can't even be active on game day that says it all. He's a former 1st round pick who is behind a rookie undrafted free agent (Kohou).
 
