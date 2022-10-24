 Noah Igbinoghene Should never play another down | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Noah Igbinoghene Should never play another down

A

AMakados10

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 20, 2019
Messages
1,101
Reaction score
1,837
Location
Florida
I’ve been patient, he’s young, etc as anyone but he’ll have a target on him the rest of game. We don’t really have any other CB options…. that’s on Grier.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,921
Reaction score
4,662
Last year after the Jags game in London, I said Grier and Flores should have been fired immediately and not even let on the plane. Iggy needs to be let go after this game
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
5,484
Reaction score
4,846
Age
32
Location
CT
Yeah I mean not much choice he’s like one of the only corners available. Wonder when they slide Rowe to corner
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,584
Reaction score
7,624
Gave up the one 30 yard completion. Outside of that we've seen worse. Witht exception of the Pickens catch the Steelers only have 68 passing yards. I will take that from Noah or any other seconday members. Not saying he's been perfect, but nobody should expect that. He's given up a few compeltions, but only one major play given up. If Noah plays the second half like he did the first I would take that 9 times out of 10. Backup corners are going to give up a reception now and then, but you're not seeing wrs just blowing past him all night either.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
18,181
Reaction score
9,913
Age
37
Location
Haines City, Fl
He's not near as bad as this thread is making it out to be. He had one really bad play and other than that he really hasn't been bad. Reality is he's got a bigger target on his back from Dolphin fans than Pittsburgh because he was a first round pick who hasn't made good.

We've put him on an island all game, and despite that the front 7 hasn't made a play. Why are we blaming the DB and not the front 7?
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
4,148
Reaction score
3,783
Age
34
Location
Baltimore, MD
Sirspud said:
He's not near as bad as this thread is making it out to be. He had one really bad play and other than that he really hasn't been bad. Reality is he's got a bigger target on his back from Dolphin fans than Pittsburgh because he was a first round pick who hasn't made good.

We've put him on an island all game, and despite that the front 7 hasn't made a play. Why are we blaming the DB and not the front 7?
Click to expand...
but when has he ever done anything good ? I’m rooting for the dude too but come on if I performed that horrible at work I would be cut loose
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
18,181
Reaction score
9,913
Age
37
Location
Haines City, Fl
TKAllDay said:
but when has he ever done anything good ? I’m rooting for the dude too but come on if I performed that horrible at work I would be cut loose
Click to expand...
He's been in the league three years and seen significant playing time in about as many games. This team was supposed to be a rebuilding team that was gonna let young players learn and develop and yes, make mistakes, but that went out the window with Flores and his vendetta against the world. You can't only allow young players to play perfect football and expect them to get better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom