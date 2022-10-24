Noah Igbinoghene Should never play another down

risskybzns
Nothing else!
but when has he ever done anything good ? I’m rooting for the dude too but come on if I performed that horrible at work I would be cut looseHe's not near as bad as this thread is making it out to be. He had one really bad play and other than that he really hasn't been bad. Reality is he's got a bigger target on his back from Dolphin fans than Pittsburgh because he was a first round pick who hasn't made good.
We've put him on an island all game, and despite that the front 7 hasn't made a play. Why are we blaming the DB and not the front 7?
He's been in the league three years and seen significant playing time in about as many games. This team was supposed to be a rebuilding team that was gonna let young players learn and develop and yes, make mistakes, but that went out the window with Flores and his vendetta against the world. You can't only allow young players to play perfect football and expect them to get better.but when has he ever done anything good ? I’m rooting for the dude too but come on if I performed that horrible at work I would be cut loose