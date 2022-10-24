Noah Igbinoghene Should never play another down

Gave up the one 30 yard completion. Outside of that we've seen worse. Witht exception of the Pickens catch the Steelers only have 68 passing yards. I will take that from Noah or any other seconday members. Not saying he's been perfect, but nobody should expect that. He's given up a few compeltions, but only one major play given up. If Noah plays the second half like he did the first I would take that 9 times out of 10. Backup corners are going to give up a reception now and then, but you're not seeing wrs just blowing past him all night either.