Noah Lyles and Tyreek Plan to Race Each Other

Well, it's time for a showdown and Tyreek is going to put his big mouth to the test. Not that it will shut him up if he loses, but this will be interesting. I don't know the actual times of Tyreek on the track, but I would be surprised if he beat Noah. However, if he did, that would be cool because it would be something positive for the Dolphins.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-14396709/noah-lyles-tyreek-hill-race.html
 
This sort of event was "cute" the 1st year, but at this point, with all the negativity around him and the team it just seems like he wants to be in the spotlight always.

I would rather hear about him working with Tua and Waddle and teaching the younger receivers to take the next step.
 
