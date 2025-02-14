Noah Lyles and Tyreek Plan to Race Each Other

Beach Bum
Well, it's time for a showdown and Tyreek is going to put his big mouth to the test. Not that it will shut him up if he loses, but this will be interesting. I don't know the actual times of Tyreek on the track, but I would be surprised if he beat Noah. However, if he did, that would be cool because it would be something positive for the Dolphins.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-14396709/noah-lyles-tyreek-hill-race.html
