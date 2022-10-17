mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Guess he’s not a complete failure or bust.
His youth is still the best thing. With his physical skills he just needs to mental part to click. Fingers crossed.I thought he played well outside of the PI. Corners get burned, look at X this year or Ramsey or diggs. I feel we get hyper critical on Noah. I haven't given up on him yet, he's like 22. We have 2 all pro CBs as coaches, if they believe in him so do I.
Regardless, this thread won't end well for him.
they problem is people use PFF when is to their convenience that fits their agenda. If a player they like is given a high rate then they want to talk about it. When it's a player they don't like then they want to dismiss it. I don’t care what pff has to say good or bad. I'll go with what our HC does and see if it works.They also had Eich as one of our best players. People really need to calm down on PFF.