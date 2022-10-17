 Noah | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

He was very borderline on what could have been multiple defensive holding and pass interference calls. I'm still not sold, but at least he looked better than recent expectations. We'll see how he looks moving forward.
 
I thought he played well outside of the PI. Corners get burned, look at X this year or Ramsey or diggs. I feel we get hyper critical on Noah. I haven't given up on him yet, he's like 22. We have 2 all pro CBs as coaches, if they believe in him so do I.
 
He won't pitch a near perfect game every week, I say near because he gave up the PI call in the 2nd quarter to help lead to a Vikings FG. So once he gives up a reception, even if it's just for 5 yards, his detractors will be quick to point out how much they hate him.
 
1Dolfan said:
I thought he played well outside of the PI. Corners get burned, look at X this year or Ramsey or diggs. I feel we get hyper critical on Noah. I haven't given up on him yet, he's like 22. We have 2 all pro CBs as coaches, if they believe in him so do I.
Click to expand...
His youth is still the best thing. With his physical skills he just needs to mental part to click. Fingers crossed.
 
Noah looked like a player that belonged yesterday. Let's hope the light has finally come on for Iggy. It's critical he somehow shows more of what he did against Minnesota. He actually looked like a 1st round pick.
 
We need and should want Noah to step up. We are incredibly thin in CB room. It is all mental for him. Confidence will come with more game time. He will have some growing pains and we will have to endure this as a team. If Tua and the offense can just generate more than the opponent for a few games, Noah will have time to develop.
 
They also had Eich as one of our best players. People really need to calm down on PFF.
 
vagrantprodigy said:
They also had Eich as one of our best players. People really need to calm down on PFF.
Click to expand...
they problem is people use PFF when is to their convenience that fits their agenda. If a player they like is given a high rate then they want to talk about it. When it's a player they don't like then they want to dismiss it. I don’t care what pff has to say good or bad. I'll go with what our HC does and see if it works.
 
Adam theilen made him look serviceable. Still looks like the game hasnt slowed down for him. At least now hes turning his head to make a play on the ball but every time he turns to make a play, the ball hits him right in the bread basket and he swats it down like hes trying to swat a fly near his face.
 
