Nobody is asking the right question about Tua?

Go watch the play again. By no means am I saying Tua deserved this, but this might be thee, singular most stupid thing I have ever seen a QB do in my life.

With the whole left side of the field wide open before him, and I mean wide, wide, open, with FB Alec Ingold in front of him to use as a blocker if he chose to run, or a target if he just continued up the field like every sane QB in the world would do; he turned and ran back to the other side of the field, which is utter madness, and right into the arms of a 360 pound behemoth out to show the world that he was more of a badass than DJ Reader ever was.

In addition to all this rank stupidity being hideously displayed, Mostert was wide open for the first down the whole time. Anyone can clearly see Mostert wide open on the replay.

Again, every QB in the world just continues running up the left side of the field and if a receiver comes open, they complete the pass, otherwise just run out of bounds or get a few yards and slide down.

What is wrong with Tua that he make this kind of decision?? It's like watching Joe trying to find a dead woman in the audience.

This is really troubling. Was Tua actually disoriented tonight??
 
No, he was trying to make the deep play, Tua is always looking downfield which is why his yards per attempt are top in the league with McD at the helm.

He just hasn't learned to protect himself when he takes these risks. He needs to learn from peyton... take what the defense gives you
 
I think He Must ask himself another question.
Is it worth that i Ruin my Body and my Life for Football?
His injury History make me scary.
After 3 years NFL for a First round Pick He should have enought Money for a good healthy Life somewhere.
If i would be Tua i think i quit and Take my Life.
 
Agreed!
 
Tried to keep the play alive longer than he should have.

Also makes you wonder if there is a little bit of fear from getting hit? Why not just continue rolling left and towards the LOS? It was open and plenty of room to move towards. He came back inside and into danger…

Unfortunately the tackle/slam was pretty violent and the way tua fell he didnt protect himself in anyway.

Its hard to blame Tua for any of this… even if it is his fault he was trying to make a play by keeping the play alive. Tough thing to watch…
 
