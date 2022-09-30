Nobody is asking the right question about Tua?

Go watch the play again. By no means am I saying Tua deserved this, but this might be thee, singular most stupid thing I have ever seen a QB do in my life.



With the whole left side of the field wide open before him, and I mean wide, wide, open, with FB Alec Ingold in front of him to use as a blocker if he chose to run, or a target if he just continued up the field like every sane QB in the world would do; he turned and ran back to the other side of the field, which is utter madness, and right into the arms of a 360 pound behemoth out to show the world that he was more of a badass than DJ Reader ever was.



In addition to all this rank stupidity being hideously displayed, Mostert was wide open for the first down the whole time. Anyone can clearly see Mostert wide open on the replay.



Again, every QB in the world just continues running up the left side of the field and if a receiver comes open, they complete the pass, otherwise just run out of bounds or get a few yards and slide down.



What is wrong with Tua that he make this kind of decision?? It's like watching Joe trying to find a dead woman in the audience.



This is really troubling. Was Tua actually disoriented tonight??