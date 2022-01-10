 Nomination: 2021 FinHeaven Man of the Year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nomination: 2021 FinHeaven Man of the Year

This one is special guys. Nominees for this award should be posters or staff members who have gone over and above to help others and show generosity and kindness to other members.
Humor is a must plus the ability to positively affect those around him.
This poster can come from any forum so put some thought into it.

The nomination process is simple. Type in the name of the person/persons you are nominating. Each member may nominate up to five posters. You may state why you think your nominees are deserving of being nominated for this award. The top five in votes will receive a nomination to advance to the final round. Posters will then vote to pick a winner .
 
