Nomination: 2022 FinHeaven Lounge Champion

fishfanmiami
The lounge battle is a little different. All year we choose Lounge Posters of the Month.
Guys that won 2 of these are automatically in the battle
Fred Bear , BC Phins4Life , RichmondWeb and The Gov qualified however brother The Gov had to pass on competing this time around
There are two spots available so who else gets in ?
Last years winner brother Fin-Loco the reigning Champ has stepped aside so others can have a chance at this title
You can nominate up to three members to join this group to compete for the title of Lounge Champ