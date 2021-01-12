 Nomination: Best New poster for 2020 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nomination: Best New poster for 2020

This award is for the best new poster that started his membership in the year 2020. Who was your favorite?

The nomination process is simple. Type in the name of the person/persons you are nominating. Each member may nominate up to three posters. Please keep the comments to a minimum as this will help streamline the process. The top three in votes will receive a nomination to advance to the final round. Posters will then vote to pick a winner in that final round.

All nominations must be in by Jan 23rd
 
This award was always called Rookie of the year but when we pulled up members that started in 2020 some of our best posters came up many with over 500 posts and one that finish second in March Madness in 2020

Not rookies. Best new Posters for 2020

We will post a list of the guys with the most posts their first year soon to help you guys pick
 
