*** Nominations For FinHeaven Site Awards***

It's that time again where we recognize the best of the best posters on this site

There are 10 categories so nominate some of your favorite posters and we will vote on who wns next week

Winners get a cool badge and also a FH Hat if they don't have one already

Here are the categories

Best New Poster (started in 2022)

Best Draft Forum Poster

Newshound

Best Club Forum Poster

Class Clown

Sports Authority

Thread of the Year

Lounge Champ (which is an actual battle)

Best Overall Poster

Man of the Year

This is where you can post nominations and also vote. It's located at the top of the page under Ask Us Anything

Finheaven Yearly Awards

Open once a year, Your Vote Counts!
finheaven.com finheaven.com

Good luck guys

:fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh :fh
 
BIGTom- said:
I just want to give a shout out to the FinHeaven admins and moderators. I know it’s hard work but you make this place awesome for all of us.
Click to expand...
Agreed. Chaos management from those reacting straight from the post game libation station is arduous at best.
 
Could I be considered for Site Hyperbole Sniper? If not, I play a mean game of tetherball when there is no other tetherball player present. I'll expect the accolades to rain down upon me
.
the mask GIF
 
I love this site, I really would love to meet people from this community. I'm so thankful for @Henrik and all of his site administrators and moderators and everyone here. This is such an incredible community.....even with all the jacks5ses lol
 
fishfanmiami said:
We had negative awards once upon a time but they caused problems so stay positive about it my friend and nominate the best guys
Click to expand...
I have about 30 off the top of my head lol.....
But they do a great job of keeping it interesting lol, they deserve some sort of award for their contributions lol
 
