Not a big deal, fellas

royalshank

royalshank

Yeah losing like this stinks but:

- Buffalo needed the game more than we did. Going 2-2 and 0-2 in the division just wasn’t going to happen.

- After winning a game by 50 points you kinda knew we’d come back down to earth.

- Our offense was / is fine. Buffalo didn’t have any answers. It was a simple thing - a pre-snap penalty that started the “stopping” of the offense. Then the punt downed inside the 5 and the game got away. Down by 14 and we didn’t / couldn’t run anymore etc but we still put up like 150 on the ground and close to 300 in the air. The Bills simply got us into a bind where they could tee off on D. It happens in games around the NFL every week. Happened to us today but the O is absolutely fine.

- Defense not so sure. We are a meh D so far. We couldn’t stop them but we are also capable of playing better. Shoddy tackling, and some bad penalties that helped the game get away from us.

We’ll win the one in Miami at the end of the year.

PS
More Achane. That kid is special
 
I'm not worried about losing, but the way we lost concerns me. We got blown the **** out. I was prepared to lose, because I did not expect us to sweep Buffalo, but damn...getting blown out hurts. Only positive way to look at this is as a humbling moment and motivation to beat Buffalo later. A reverse of what happened last year between these 2 teams.
 
You've clearly been a Dolphins fan for a long time, coming up with things to justify an ass raping. It's ok, it's what Dolphins fans do. It's how we cope
 
It is what it is. They have the Giants, Panthers, and Pats in 3 of the next 4 games at home. They have two very winnable games coming up and they could be 5-1 in 2 weeks. No gimmes in sports but the season is a marathon and 1 bad game doesn't define the team.

I'm not going to do the woe is me, same old Dolphins whining. It's just 1 game.
 
It was a tough spot coming off a huge win then traveling to Buffalo. We needed to be perfect because Buffalo was going to have a ton of energy. We matched it early on offense but the game snowballed away. It happens. I am worried about our defense a lot more than our offense.
 
Well said. Exactly what I thought at the end of this game.
 
I’m sorry our offense was not good today so not sure what you were watching
Our WRs got abused in the snap and the Oline was putrid and Wars falling all over the place tipping over themselves
 
