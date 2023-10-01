Not a big deal, fellas

Yeah losing like this stinks but:



- Buffalo needed the game more than we did. Going 2-2 and 0-2 in the division just wasn’t going to happen.



- After winning a game by 50 points you kinda knew we’d come back down to earth.



- Our offense was / is fine. Buffalo didn’t have any answers. It was a simple thing - a pre-snap penalty that started the “stopping” of the offense. Then the punt downed inside the 5 and the game got away. Down by 14 and we didn’t / couldn’t run anymore etc but we still put up like 150 on the ground and close to 300 in the air. The Bills simply got us into a bind where they could tee off on D. It happens in games around the NFL every week. Happened to us today but the O is absolutely fine.



- Defense not so sure. We are a meh D so far. We couldn’t stop them but we are also capable of playing better. Shoddy tackling, and some bad penalties that helped the game get away from us.



We’ll win the one in Miami at the end of the year.





More Achane. That kid is special