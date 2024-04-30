 Not a Poll: So.... who do you want us to sign post June 1st? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not a Poll: So.... who do you want us to sign post June 1st?

1000011124.jpg

Letting Holland walk next year and just signing Justin Simmons to a 4 to 5 year deal right now sounds good to me.

Who else do you want?
 
Oh and Conner Williams is coming back, I don't know why no one else seems to know this. He told the team he was staying in Miami and he would wait on signing the contract until we get things figured out. He doesn't want to move his family from Miami, he will sign with us for a fair deal. And when he comes back he can play Guard, where he belongs anyway.
 
Calais Campbell - He had 6.5 sacks last year and would be a nice addition to our DT rotation. Since he played at the U he would probably like to return to Miami so we could get him on a discount.

Donovan Smith if he can play OG

Justin Simmons

DJ Chark
 
MrChadRico said:
Oh and Conner Williams is coming back, I don't know why no one else seems to know this. He told the team he was staying in Miami and he would wait on signing the contract until we get things figured out. He doesn't want to move his family from Miami, he will sign with us for a fair deal. And when he comes back he can play Guard, where he belongs anyway.
Then that's who I want. And/or Risner. Not very original, I know.
 
I know that Risner is a VERY popular choice, but how good is he really?

Denver let him walk after his rookie contract expired. Then Minnesota after one year. Neither team seemed to value him.

His Pff scores for the past few years have been 57.1, 61.1, 68.5, and 61.3... not great. He's never had to switch positions much... almost all of his snaps at LG.

Are we just falling in love with the IDEA that he's an upgrade, rather than a career average to below average guy.

A guard who many feel is poorly suited to zone blocking?

To me, I'm not sure that he's better than Wynn... more sturdy, I guess, but better?
 
Ray R said:
Ryan Tannehill.
$1.00
As a retirement gift. - LOL
I know that I'm a blue-blood Tannehill hater but..... wouldn't he be better than what we have at Backup QB right now?

Jim Carrey Vomit GIF


I feel so gross saying that.

disgusted jennifer lawrence GIF
 
Feverdream said:
I know that Risner is a VERY popular choice, but how good is he really?

Denver let him walk after his rookie contract expired. Then Minnesota after one year. Neither team seemed to value him.

His Pff scores for the past few years have been 57.1, 61.1, 68.5, and 61.3... not great. He's never had to switch positions much... almost all of his snaps at LG.

Are we just falling in love with the IDEA that he's an upgrade, rather than a career average to below average guy.

A guard who many feel is poorly suited to zone blocking?

To me, I'm not sure that he's better than Wynn... more sturdy, I guess, but better?
Hes not an upgrade, I thought ppl wanted him for depth. The guy has been a JAG most of his carrer.

If ppl want him to be a starter, I've been giving the collective hive-mind of the Dolphins fan-base far too much credit for their collective intelligence.
 
