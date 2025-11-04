Not A Total Rebuild?

Doesn't matter if they failed to trade players before the deadline. If you look at the roster this team has very little high end talent. Basically you have a couple of really good players in Achane & Waddle. A player that has been playing well but has major flaws in Paul. A guy who used to be pretty good in Sieler but looks like age is catching up with him. Ollie Gordon II may be worth keeping. Minkah Fitzpatrick is solid but almost 30. They don't have a franchise QB but are paying a guy like one. Other than that you have a bunch of guys who wouldn't start on any other team in the league and/or guys who will be gone next season. Whether anyone wants to admit it or not this roster needs to be rebuilt.