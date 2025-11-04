 Not A Total Rebuild? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not A Total Rebuild?

Based on the trade deadline activities or lack thereof, seems like Champ Kelly and S. Ross don't think we need a total rebuild. This may not be a popular opinion with some here on the Board but we do have good young talent sprinkled with good and not so old veterans like Minkah, Jordan Brooks, Brewer, etc. Maybe our Brass think we can contend for Playoffs in a couple of years with a half-rebuild. I think how they handle Tua and Tyreek and Chubb contracts will determine what happens going forward. All the other contracts I believe are manageable as Grier was not handing out long term contracts the last two years to free agents unless it was 3 year contracts to the right players - Brewer, Jordan Brooks.
 
I mean...Ross is a master at keeping the team attractive enough to get asses in the seats, without providing any results, so it is what it is.
 
It's pretty close to a total rebuild. I think there's an interesting nucleus on offense with Achane, Waddle and Paul. Brewer is perfect in this system. Need a long term answer at quarterbacks, another plus receiver, and to continue to invest in the offensive line.

Defense is another story. Not sure there's a keeper in the secondary. Seiler and Brooks are good veterans. Grant, Jordan Phillips and Robinson hopefully reach their ceilings.

As an aside, I'd like to see Ewers get some starts and evaluate his potential.
 
Doesn't matter if they failed to trade players before the deadline. If you look at the roster this team has very little high end talent. Basically you have a couple of really good players in Achane & Waddle. A player that has been playing well but has major flaws in Paul. A guy who used to be pretty good in Sieler but looks like age is catching up with him. Ollie Gordon II may be worth keeping. Minkah Fitzpatrick is solid but almost 30. They don't have a franchise QB but are paying a guy like one. Other than that you have a bunch of guys who wouldn't start on any other team in the league and/or guys who will be gone next season. Whether anyone wants to admit it or not this roster needs to be rebuilt.
 
I think the fans of our opponents have started having more than us at our games. But Ross doesn't care.
 
This was yet another massive failure for the Dolphins organization. If this is any indication of Ross' "rebuild" then we are going to see essentially the same team next year with McD and Tua keeping the Fins in the cellar.
 
the only asses in the seats now are aqua colored jersey ones with bags on heads leaving early and ones with purple jerseys that stay for the whole game and laugh. this game is over for ross, he is sorely mistaken if he thinks this bullshit will maintain interest. they already announced no ticket price increase for next year.
 
Teams didnt want to pay what we were asking for waddle, I dont think anyone wanted that Chubb contract. There arent many players worth much on our roster. I feel Ross is waiting for the new GM hire before making any big changes. I dont think Champ Kelly will be the GM come this offseason.
 
Looks that way after rumors of being back McDaniel and only moving Phillips who wasn’t going to resign. Everyone else likely returns. Hopefully they hit on their draft picks next year. Wouldn’t shock me if champ Kelly remains gm.
 
Could be that's been the plan all along. For 2026, roll with McD or someone currently on staff and Kelly as caretaker GM while they serve their time in cap jail. No decent GM prospect is going to want the job (without an absurd contract to protect themselves) knowing 26 and 27 are essentially "dead cap" years.
 
