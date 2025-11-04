Not A Total Rebuild?

DolphinVJ
Based on the trade deadline activities or lack thereof, seems like Champ Kelly and S. Ross don't think we need a total rebuild. This may not be a popular opinion with some here on the Board but we do have good young talent sprinkled with good and not so old veterans like Minkah, Jordan Brooks, Brewer, etc. Maybe our Brass think we can contend for Playoffs in a couple of years with a half-rebuild. I think how they handle Tua and Tyreek and Chubb contracts will determine what happens going forward. All the other contracts I believe are manageable as Grier was not handing out long term contracts the last two years to free agents unless it was 3 year contracts to the right players - Brewer, Jordan Brooks.