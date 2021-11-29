NOT Another O-line Thread

BenchFiedler
Whole I do agree that most 2021 picks will probably be more than average starters, the tackles are not NFL caliber tackles and Eichenberg is a major liability out there. I posted 2 pictures. One you can see Davis on his arse... The other Eichenberg on his arse. The disturbing part is how many defenders in the vicinity of Tua at almost every snap. This O-line is not built to allow chunk plays at all. I cannot blame the play calling with this putrid O-line.