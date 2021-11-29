 NOT Another O-line Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NOT Another O-line Thread

Whole I do agree that most 2021 picks will probably be more than average starters, the tackles are not NFL caliber tackles and Eichenberg is a major liability out there. I posted 2 pictures. One you can see Davis on his arse... The other Eichenberg on his arse. The disturbing part is how many defenders in the vicinity of Tua at almost every snap. This O-line is not built to allow chunk plays at all. I cannot blame the play calling with this putrid O-line.Screenshot_20211129-080707_YouTube.jpgScreenshot_20211129-080614_YouTube.jpg
 
They’re a young line, I’d keep all of them with the exception of one, to learn and gel together. The only one I’d want to replace is Davis, I don’t trust him protecting Tuas blindside.
 
