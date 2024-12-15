Not as down on this game as most...

It's an amazing gameplan by who ever is the Texans DC tbh... Missing 2 starting tackles, they just decided to keep a guy up in the middle FTW and still get pressure... Tua wasn't even looking for it because, well, teams just usually can't afford to do that ****. Waddle going down was just the nail in the coffin.



I'm not even down on the special teams coach tbh... I mean these are 1 in a 100s **** that you just can't ****ing control...



Chop looks like he's going to be something special.



The results really really suck right now.



We really really need some injury luck to go our way at some point... It ****ing sucks ending every season with ****ing dudes I've never heard of playing meaningful snaps at important positions...