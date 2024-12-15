 Not as down on this game as most... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not as down on this game as most...

It's an amazing gameplan by who ever is the Texans DC tbh... Missing 2 starting tackles, they just decided to keep a guy up in the middle FTW and still get pressure... Tua wasn't even looking for it because, well, teams just usually can't afford to do that ****. Waddle going down was just the nail in the coffin.

I'm not even down on the special teams coach tbh... I mean these are 1 in a 100s **** that you just can't ****ing control...

Chop looks like he's going to be something special.

The results really really suck right now.

We really really need some injury luck to go our way at some point... It ****ing sucks ending every season with ****ing dudes I've never heard of playing meaningful snaps at important positions...
 
Don't agree on special teams. Cant fall for that fake at that point even if it means a less sexy return.
 
We just made too many mistakes against a good team on the road to expect to win.

I thought the defense played great. 17 of the Texans 20 points were either the result of turnovers or the special teams gaffe.

Tua had a poor game. The Texans have a great secondary but he just made too many mistakes.

Its a very disappointing way to basically end the season.
 
We're out of the playoffs and won't see a playoff win for a 25th year.

Doesn't get much more down than that.

This team, as constructed, is done.
 
I will say this about McDaniel. He is ok coaches. He can't take dolphins pass wildcard. If Ross want win SB. He need find better GM and Coach. Who can beat good team
 
Season basically ended when Tua went to IR... From that point on, it was always going to be a miracle scenario... And then expecting that miracle scenario to happen when you're fielding 3rd string types backups at the tackle position just made it flat out impossible...

You're facing the most disrupting defense in the league with backup tackles, what are we to expect? Yes! miracles!

Sometimes, you're just outmatched, and when Waddle went down, it just made the opposing DC's job look like a walk in the park.
 
Tua had a bad game, he was off and inaccurate from the start.... but did yall notice how terrible the OL was? They were pathetic. I mean if Eich and Carman just fell down they may've put up a better blocking performance.

So Dolphins for a pretty good defensive performance just for the offense to suck, play in slow motion and run in mud...terrible offensive performance today.
 
i totally understand where you are coming from. this was just bad luck. for the last 24 years, and even the last 3, we have tended to beat the good teams down the stretch when it matters most. we never choke in december. the offense is normally dominant against the better defenses too. this was truly just a one off and bad luck. we should come back with the exact same thing next year. same gm, coach, and personnel.
 
