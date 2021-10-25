 Not as far away as you might think | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not as far away as you might think

67Stang

67Stang

So all of this is MHO...but I really think we are not that far away. First Grier has to go! While he has done a really good job at acquiring picks, his ability to use them and pick up quality FA's has been really bad. I don't want to see another Jeff Ireland situation, where we give the guy one last chance with picks and cap space. We have both and need someone who can make better choices.

Second, the new GM needs to step in and take some of Flo's power away in assembling his staff. I don't think Flo is a bad coach (MHO) but for whatever reason he has decided to surround himself with green coaches and get rid of veteran players. This is the biggest issue on this team in MHO, complete lack of leadership on the sideline and on the field across the board. You need multiple leaders in the coaching ranks and on the field playing. You can't just surround yourself with "Yes Men", if Flo is too insecure that he needs this...he has to go too.

Finally, the blatantly obvious thing we need is at least an average OL. We need to pick up a couple vets and an OL coach that is worth a crap. Finally, we need DL that can pressure the QB. Lack of pressure is the 2nd biggest reason behind lack of leadership that I think we are losing these games. Our corners are very good, but rely on pressure to be where they have been in the past.

New GM, adding a few vet coaches and players who are leaders, OL and DL pressure and I do believe we will be a good playoff team. Side note, Flo either gets help with vet coaches and players or he needs to be gone too. We do have talent on this team, we just need to address the above issues and things will be better....a lot better!

Like I said, just MHO here......Phins Up!
 
A

Austin Tatious

Lot of good points Mustang.

We can't let Grier touch another off-season, bless his heart. Get a GM who will not force a position early in the draft, but rather will maximize assets by collecting high end players. Knock it off with Charles Harris type moves. Position strength will solve itself when you stabilize the situation.
 
B

bdizzle00

I don't think we are that far from being an average team that can beat bad teams. The fact of the matter is that we have 3 losses from "walk off" field goals this year. So we are close to being 4-3. But we are closer to being 0-7.

Talent wise i don't think we are anywhere close to being a playoff caliber team.

I think you'll continue to see us get crushed by the better teams we play this year, and we'll have competitive games against the Jets, the Texans, and the Giants.
 
R

Ryan1973

This needs to be a complete house cleaning. You let the new GM hire the next HC. You don't make him be stuck with Flores.
 
67Stang

67Stang

Ryan1973 said:
This needs to be a complete house cleaning. You let the new GM hire the next HC. You don't make him be stuck with Flores.
Click to expand...
Ya, I can see this as an option too. I was trying to keep the list at a minimum. Wouldn't hurt my feelings too much. I do think Flo will learn from this and be better for it, just may be another team.
 
Trade Viper

Trade Viper

Wicked Stop Hunter
Hey '67, CamFlo will not accept help or change, so he has to go along with GM, and the GM's whole organization. New GM, he picks the coach, and the coach tells the GM what he needs, not whom, but what position, also whether certain players are worth keeping. So here we go again, but can Ross pick the right GM, he has not been able to do it so far, and neither did Wayne, so there is that.

The Never Trusting The Suits VIPER
 
