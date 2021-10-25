Not as far away as you might think

So all of this is MHO...but I really think we are not that far away. First Grier has to go! While he has done a really good job at acquiring picks, his ability to use them and pick up quality FA's has been really bad. I don't want to see another Jeff Ireland situation, where we give the guy one last chance with picks and cap space. We have both and need someone who can make better choices.



Second, the new GM needs to step in and take some of Flo's power away in assembling his staff. I don't think Flo is a bad coach (MHO) but for whatever reason he has decided to surround himself with green coaches and get rid of veteran players. This is the biggest issue on this team in MHO, complete lack of leadership on the sideline and on the field across the board. You need multiple leaders in the coaching ranks and on the field playing. You can't just surround yourself with "Yes Men", if Flo is too insecure that he needs this...he has to go too.



Finally, the blatantly obvious thing we need is at least an average OL. We need to pick up a couple vets and an OL coach that is worth a crap. Finally, we need DL that can pressure the QB. Lack of pressure is the 2nd biggest reason behind lack of leadership that I think we are losing these games. Our corners are very good, but rely on pressure to be where they have been in the past.



New GM, adding a few vet coaches and players who are leaders, OL and DL pressure and I do believe we will be a good playoff team. Side note, Flo either gets help with vet coaches and players or he needs to be gone too. We do have talent on this team, we just need to address the above issues and things will be better....a lot better!



Like I said, just MHO here......Phins Up!