Not at all what I expected, but I'm very proud to be a Dolphins fan today

If someone told you prior to this game starting, that the Dolphins would sack Josh Allen 7 times, intercept him twice, get a strip sack/fumble recovery returned for a TD, and have exceptional special teams play all game, would you believe them? Josh Boyer game planned like his job depended it on it (it did/does). The defense, in spite of a few lapses, played out of their minds. Almost everyone we have been asking to step their play up on defense, did so. The entire defensive line showed the **** up. The secondary made opportunistic plays (Holland), and X looked like vintage X on that interception. Jason Sanders was solid on field goals, kickoffs and extra points. Punt coverage and punt returns were exceptional. In the end we were done in by some less than stellar coaching (offensively), and bad overall offense. I'm not sure where the team goes from here, but I'm completely at peace with the way the season ended, considering the cards the team was dealt.