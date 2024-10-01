Not giving up but I've become emotionally detached

Going in to last night I've been telling myself we still have enough pieces to be competitive be even then my inner self knew I was lying to myself. Two things happened that caused me to realize I've almost given up until they give me a reason not to.



1. After the early Ogbah interception, I had zero reaction to it. That early in the game I should have been excited but I guess I knew what was to come.

2. I felt nothing about the loss this morning ( I went to bed at end of 3rd quarter ). Woke up to expecting to see the loss and they did not disappoint.



Watching the body language last night this team has mailed it in. I like McDaniel and I like Tua. Unfortunately McD has the lost the room and can't seem to make adjustments. Tua, I like him as a person and player but the health issues will never go away, will only continue to get worse. He needs to step away from the game. Even if he comes back in a few weeks, this team in it's current state is going nowhere.



I will continue to watch the games and hope for a turnaround but the realist in me knows this is not going to happen. Looks like we are going back to ground zero and need to clean house and start over. Again.