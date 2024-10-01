 Not giving up but I've become emotionally detached | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not giving up but I've become emotionally detached

Going in to last night I've been telling myself we still have enough pieces to be competitive be even then my inner self knew I was lying to myself. Two things happened that caused me to realize I've almost given up until they give me a reason not to.

1. After the early Ogbah interception, I had zero reaction to it. That early in the game I should have been excited but I guess I knew what was to come.
2. I felt nothing about the loss this morning ( I went to bed at end of 3rd quarter ). Woke up to expecting to see the loss and they did not disappoint.

Watching the body language last night this team has mailed it in. I like McDaniel and I like Tua. Unfortunately McD has the lost the room and can't seem to make adjustments. Tua, I like him as a person and player but the health issues will never go away, will only continue to get worse. He needs to step away from the game. Even if he comes back in a few weeks, this team in it's current state is going nowhere.

I will continue to watch the games and hope for a turnaround but the realist in me knows this is not going to happen. Looks like we are going back to ground zero and need to clean house and start over. Again.
 
One thing you learn after 50+ years of being a fan.....is you never get too emotionally invested in any of this. Your reaction to last night and this morning describes many of us.

Truly disappointing to watch and I think you will hear the players speaking out this week about the state of the team. I didn't have the audio to listen to, but it appeared Hill was giving it to McD last night on the sidelines. I may be misinterpreting what I saw, but it sure looked that way. My concern is that it is not reciprocal. Hill and Waddle have had key drops and negative plays that hasn't helped the cause either.....McD should be giving it to them as well

This coming week will be interesting......for two weeks in a row this team was not prepared and displayed embarrassing effort and results on the field. Something has to break before the repair can begin.....
 
Years ago I realized that the Miami Dolphins (or any other team you love) will never care about you as much as you care about them.

We love the team, we love the game of football, but it's not worth the aggravation and heartbreak to get too attached.
 
The bad:
-As a fan since 1966 I have never seen such abject cluelessness from a HC. No rallying his guys, no emotion. He just stood there on the sideline, dressed like a clown, looking into space and shaking his head. His play calling was headscratching AGAIN. Grier OTOH was seen hiding behind a curtain in the owner’s box, looking just like the fake Wizard of Oz that he is. What a clusterfk.
-Oh did you hear, Grier signed another old, injured player.
-Oline is really bad. Couldn’t get one yard several times.
-Speaking of running, we cannot stop the run. AGAIN. .
-Another penalty-ridden night.
-Julian Hill had another penalty.
-The guys who all got big contracts in the offseason were invisible. Tua, Tyreek, Waddle, OBJ, Bailey and McDaniel were all MIA.
-Punting is a disaster, but we knew this about Jake Bailey but he got a new contract anyway.

The good:
-Patrick Paul, our rookie LT, looks like a keeper. Played really well
-Jaylen Wright, our rookie RB looked fast and dynamic.
-Malik Washington made a play.
-I honestly thought Huntley played pretty well considering he wasn’t a MD two weeks ago. His running ability really gave our anemic offense a boost.

The solution:
-McDaniel is in serious, serious trouble and may not survive the season. If he goes so does Tua.
-Grier deserves to be fired. YESTERDAY.
-We will have a very high draft pick and we need to use it to draft a QB who can run.
-Ross should sell the team.

I have never been more disappointed in a team in my almost 50 years as a fan. I’ll take a Cleo Lemon led team over this shitshow. At least that team played with heart.
 
Guys he just stood there. Just staring at the field or his clipboard. In the press conference he barely looked up.

Something is very very wrong here.
 
teemu7 said:
Guys he just stood there. Just staring at the field or his clipboard. In the press conference he barely looked up.

Something is very very wrong here.

He needs to be fired. Today.
 
I got angry during the Bills game. The Dolphins, in recent history, don't just lose to these physically tougher teams. They get molested in a such a way that you look away but then look back and start to watch it, and you start to think this team likes being manhandled and taken.

The anger subsided and I've stopped caring how many times this team is forced to bend over and accept its fate. They seem to like it like that. I look forward to a day when this team is managed and filled by guys who don't and would prefer to stand up and fight, and who have have pride in the football that they put on display out there. Because these guys appear to not give a crap, and consequently our Dolphins like to be forced into submission.

I'm not rooting for this bullcrap. I forgot the game was last night, and I looked in around 10 pm, saw the score in the 4th quarter, and I smiled. 1-3, baby. Keep it up. It's the only way for this to change.
 
This is the worst thing about Ross: His ineptitude is killing the fanbase.

Last night, the fans in the stadium were demoralized in the first quarter. "Demoralized" is my new favorite word describing everything about this team. No one sees any answers but the people whose job it is to come up with ideas have given up. McDaniel's demeanor since Tua went down is that of someone who's lost and has no answers.

But you can't fault Grier and McDaniel for being in the positions they're in. If someone offered us their jobs, we'd take it. Ross can't make a good hire. He can't get out of his way. He's willing to spend but he has two flaws that will make ever being successful extremely difficult.

1. His intuition about hiring decision-makers/advisors is lacking to an incredible degree.

2. He seems to feel the need to involve himself directly once every year or two and it impedes the process and also blows up spectacularly in his face.

Someone said it a couple of weeks ago -- hire an outside team to handle the process of finding you, if not the final choice, at least the finalists to be your next GM and coach. Let them make the recommendation. I don't want Garfinkel or anyone in the current organization involved in that process anymore. They've proven they can't do it.
 
