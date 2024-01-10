Not Good Enough

dnespins
Ignoring last year's glitch game at Baltimore...
Under Mike Mcdaniel, and with Tua under center, the Dolphins are 2 - 9 vs teams that made the playoffs.
They average 18 points scored.
Tua averages 214 yards and has thrown 13 Tds and 11Ints.
Tua has not thrown for 300 yards in any of these games.
