Not Good Enough

Ignoring last year's glitch game at Baltimore...

Under Mike Mcdaniel, and with Tua under center, the Dolphins are 2 - 9 vs teams that made the playoffs.

They average 18 points scored.

Tua averages 214 yards and has thrown 13 Tds and 11Ints.

Tua has not thrown for 300 yards in any of these games.
 
Yep but the Tuaons and McDaniel lovers want to ignore those facts!
 
The offense hasn't really been clicking lately for some reason. I think McDaniel has been slow to adjust at times. Other times, he adjusts well.

I think Miami needs to change things up a little bit. The team is averaging 135 yards a game running with rarely a real commitment there. Why not pound the rock more? Use the tight ends more? I think McDaniel and Tua are too stuck in the big-play mentality, when sometimes you just have to take the easy yards and be patient.
 
I’m not arguing that the numbers or the performances have been acceptable. I just find it odd when people decide to eliminate instances that don’t fit their argument.

Like why not use all of Tua’s stats, but eliminate the 11 games you‘ve referenced and then claim Tua is absolutely incredible?
 
Ravens 2023 pass defense is significantly better than the 2022 team and completely shut McDaniel/Tua down. To ignore the problem will not make it go away.
 
Ok...469 6 and 2. Congratulations. The problem is the other 11 were 214 13 and 11.
 
