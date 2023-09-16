 Not liking how the media is......... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not liking how the media is.........

Starting to pick us to win now plus all the praise. I feel like they are jinxing us. It feels good though. Cowherd needs to go away already. He is discrediting That completely.
 
Do you really give a shit? Do ya?
 
I love it. I listen to talk radio alot more when we are winning. Rich Eisen has been fantastic covering us. Dan Orlovsky too.

I'm not worried about the results being affected. The way we are winning is repeatable and we have an identity and recipe for victory. Its not hoping the ball bounces a certain way. Watched tannehill a bit in the highlights and was reminded why I used to stroke a troll dolls head and utter a chant before games.
 
Mike Greenberg said our offense was "unstoppable." Dude is a total dickwad but still feels good to make Jets fans bend the knee.
 
I've realized that I'm never happy when it comes to who the media picks to win.

When they pick us, I get nervous.
When they don't, I take it as a lack of respect.
 
This is a classic loser Dolphins fan point of view. Dolphins are a bad ass offense right now, something we have wanted for decades. Embrace the fact that the league is scared of us.
 
