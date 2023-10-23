Not ready…yet

I said earlier in the week that I wasn’t sure if we were ready to beat the best teams. We’re not. Not because we aren’t good enough. But because we still have some growing to do when it comes to the little things.



Tonight it was the penalties. That was basically the difference in the game - and some of them such as Wilkins and Austin Jackson 15 yarders were just unnecessary. Lack of concentration at times such as the drive where we were trying to tie it up at 24, but Eichenberg single-handedly killed the drive w 3 bad plays in a row which included forgetting the snap count on 1st down, snapping the ball into Ahmed’s face and rolling one along the ground. But really, we played a good game against a good team - a team that was in the SB last year.



We had our chances. Hill dropped a sure TD when he kneed the ball out of his own hands. That was 6. It was little things. It wasn’t coaching, or strategy or getting away from the run or anything like that. It was simply too many mental errors to overcome. And don’t blame the refs. They missed the face mask PI on Ced Wilson but we got a pick 6 on the next play so it didn’t matter. Our penalties were earned

IMO, we needed this. The first good team we played walloped us. The second one? We could beat them - just need to play more cleanly. But you don’t beat these teams without losing like this first. I don’t want to peak now. Peak later in the year. All signs suggest that’s what’s going to happen w us. I’m good w that.