Not ready…yet

I said earlier in the week that I wasn’t sure if we were ready to beat the best teams. We’re not. Not because we aren’t good enough. But because we still have some growing to do when it comes to the little things.

Tonight it was the penalties. That was basically the difference in the game - and some of them such as Wilkins and Austin Jackson 15 yarders were just unnecessary. Lack of concentration at times such as the drive where we were trying to tie it up at 24, but Eichenberg single-handedly killed the drive w 3 bad plays in a row which included forgetting the snap count on 1st down, snapping the ball into Ahmed’s face and rolling one along the ground. But really, we played a good game against a good team - a team that was in the SB last year.

We had our chances. Hill dropped a sure TD when he kneed the ball out of his own hands. That was 6. It was little things. It wasn’t coaching, or strategy or getting away from the run or anything like that. It was simply too many mental errors to overcome. And don’t blame the refs. They missed the face mask PI on Ced Wilson but we got a pick 6 on the next play so it didn’t matter. Our penalties were earned
IMO, we needed this. The first good team we played walloped us. The second one? We could beat them - just need to play more cleanly. But you don’t beat these teams without losing like this first. I don’t want to peak now. Peak later in the year. All signs suggest that’s what’s going to happen w us. I’m good w that.
 
The Dolphins need to get more physical upfront. That's why they aren't beating the better teams. However, that game was blatantly one-sided and completely changed the dynamic of the game. I usually don't blame the refs but that was probably the most unwatchable game I've seen in a long time. If I was a neutral fan, I would have changed the channel. The Eagles committed blatant holds on almost every play but they called everything on us.
 
The refs were lop-sided IMO...they missed a few on us, but a lot on them...but its whatever...you can't expect different from this bullshit league people keep paying, for a sub-excellent product.

I will say that Wilkins' roughing was a STUPID play on his part. Bruh...just pull up! FFS. Stupid. Lots of mistakes, like you said, doomed it. Down 3/5s of the OL certainly hurt, mainly at C.

McD needs to get some discipline installed. Ya its great to be all happy-dappy, when you're playing scrubs and dropping 40+, but we'll never compete post-season with the dumb ****. I think you nailed it...lots of growing to do.
 
Absolute bullshit. I hate Wilkins but he absolutely pulled up on the play.
 
If we are not ready now then we won’t be ready any time soon. This is probably the best team we will have in the coming years. Tua on a rookie contract and guys like Wilkins might not be coming back due to some bad contracts. Plus we prob won’t be buyers in the off season because of the lack of cap. We are in win now mode
 
Armstead
Wynn
Williams
Achane
Howard
Ramsey
Waddle (for most of game)

You show me a team in the NFL that can overcome missing those players, as well as overcoming the countless missed holds, PI and even the damned face mask. There isn’t one.

The patchwork OL just couldn’t cope. If that’s our OL going forward it’s going to be tough.
 
Sounds like they had to save Connor from himself this week so hopefully he’s back next week against another tough D.

Any updates on Wynn? Lester Cotton complimented Liam so well playing next to him and I don’t mean that in a good way.
 
Rather lose to the Eagles than the Chiefs, that’s the one we really need to win.
Hopefully we can be healthier for that one. Tough to go on the road, to a superbowl contender and come out with a W….
If we were healthy and at home I am quite confident we would beat Buffalo or Philly.
We were down a good number of starters, had 10 penalties to 0 and were right in the game at the start of the 4th quarter. We are a contender, just need to keep plugging and hope for good health down the stretch…..
 
