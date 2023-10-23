 Not so terrible bad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not so terrible bad

Yeah, it sucks. And hurts. Another shitty Monday….

Having had time to think about it (and sober up, heh heh) last night wasn’t the disaster that it seems, and this isn’t me trying to feel better.

You go up against what I hear tell is the best damn D line in the NFL, you’re gonna get knocked around. Throw in the fact that our O line is much improved but still finding their groove doesn’t help.

And that’s our full strength O line, which we certainly didn’t have. So, we got knocked around….BUT….

Tua didn’t get racked up. Big positive.

D did OK. Not great, but better than what I anticipated against what I heard was a hot rod offense…..

Which we are as well. WITH a full strength line. Without it, we’re screwed. No run game, no pass game.

And playing in Philly? Jesus guys, this is the town that celebrates a Super Bowl victory by burning itself to the ground. Bunch of assholes. Hostile? Uh, yeah…

Yeah, we got hosed by the refs. Yeah, missing critical players…

But we could have done better even with all the adversity. I’m thinking all hands from McD on down get to take a big bite of a healthy shitburger today, mighty humbling.

And that is the biggest plus of all. Time to quit the bullshit choreography in the end zone, playing up to the crowd, and get serious.
 
I too am butt hurt but realize we were within yards of tying the game in the 4th with all the adversity we were facing. Maybe it's a bit of an excuse but if we take care of business from here on out this game will be meaningless. I am most upset about Eich and the center depth. This was a major brain fart in setting up this team. Grier needs to get someone more capable as well as a LB/cb (those receivers ate our lunch and I don't think X will ever be the same guy) by the trade deadline. Tell Tindall to pack his **** because it's way past the learning phase for him considering he cannot sniff plays when it counts.
 
